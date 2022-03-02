Robot-assisted surgery becomes a reality in outpatient care - private practice in Wiesbaden opts for Versius

Versius is now being used for outpatient surgery for the first time





Andre Serebrennikov, Wiesbaden, Germany, believes that precise robot-assisted surgery will prove its benefits in outpatient surgical procedures





The surgical practice intends to expand its portfolio with Versius and initially plans to use it for hernia surgery





CAMBRIDGE, UK – 02 March 2022. CMR Surgical (CMR) – a global surgical robotics business – announced today that the Versius® Surgical Robotic System has been installed in an outpatient surgical practice for the first time in Europe. Andre Serebrennikov, Resident Surgeon and Partner at the Center for Ambulatory Robotic Surgery Surgical-Orthopaedic Practice Wiesbaden-Biebrich in Germany, initially plans to perform outpatient hernia surgery with the assistance of Versius. Further indications that robotic assistance may also be suitable for in outpatient surgery will then be evaluated. "We are entering new territory as practising surgeons here, and we believe that our patients will benefit immensely from robot-assisted surgery. During the pandemic, we have seen that surgical procedures in hospitals have had to be rescheduled at short notice. Being able to offer surgical interventions that are possible on an outpatient basis will help alleviate the burden on the wider healthcare system, and ensure patients are getting the care they need as soon as possible."

The key factors for Andre Serebrennikov in choosing Versius were its high level of precision, versatility and modular design. "Even more than in a hospital, the surgical robot must offer maximum mobility and modularity given the spatial conditions in a practice in two senses: mobility of the entire system and mobility of the arms. Therefore, Versius was the obvious choice for us.” The Versius system is not restricted to one location, and can be moved from room to room easily. The four individual bed side units mean that Versius provides surgeons with freedom of port placement to best suit the needs of each patient.

Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical said: "We are delighted that Versius is now available for outpatient surgery, helping to bring the benefits of minimal access surgery to more patients. The introduction of Versius in an outpatient setting is testament to its small, modular form, and we believe it can add tremendous value in outpatient surgery practices, as it does for hospital surgery departments. We are proud that the first installation of Versius in an outpatient practice took place in one of the most respected healthcare systems in the world.”

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small, fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.