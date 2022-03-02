Stellantis Publishes Agenda for 2022 AGM

AMSTERDAM, March 2, 2022 - Stellantis N.V. announced today it has published the agenda and explanatory notes for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which will take place virtually on April 13, 2022.

Stellantis' AGM notice and explanatory notes, other AGM materials and instructions for voting and submitting questions in advance of the meeting and to follow the AGM remotely, are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Stellantis’ audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, free of charge, through the contact below.

