Proactive news headlines including Australian Potash, Chimeric Therapeutics, Chalice Mining and Australian Gold and Copper

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has outlined the business case for its shovel-ready Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project, 160 kilometres from Laverton in Western Australia. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has opened the retail component of its rights offer, after raising about $7.37 million from the institutional component. Click here

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) continues to hit the ground running at its flagship Julimar asset’s Gonneville Deposit, where extensional drilling has encountered more high-grade sulphide hits. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has hit near-surface gold along the 15-kilometre Boxdale-Carlisle Reefs gold trend in central New South Wales. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) is encouraged by preliminary results of a fixed loop electromagnetic survey (FLEM) conducted recently at Python and King Solomon prospects of the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in north-western Queensland. Click here

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) has engaged leading global well management company AGR to progress the application to drill Judith-2 Appraisal Well offshore in the Gippsland Basin in Victoria. Click here

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) has launched the world’s first heart health monitoring smartwatch to feature ATCOR heart health technology through its commercial partnership with Mobvoi, a leading consumer electronics and enterprise AI developer. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) is expected to complete the acquistion of the Sandstone Gold Project within a week, now that all conditions precedent under the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Middle Island Resources Ltd (ASX:MDI) (MDI) have been satisfied or waived. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has been granted Major Project Status for its flagship Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) by the Australian Government. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has appointed Mats Fagerberg in a new business development role as the company looks to expand its European footprint. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors for a placement to raise $2 million (before costs) through the issue of 181,818,181 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.011 per share. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has received further broad high-grade assay results from the three final holes – AORD005, AORD006 and AORD007 – of a drilling program conducted at Onedin deposit of the Koongie Park Project late last year. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) is trading higher on entering a legally binding Term Sheet with Tesla, Inc. for the supply of up to 110,000 tonnes of Li2O spodumene concentrate from the Finniss Lithium Project. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has officially closed out drilling on its first confirmatory drill hole at the Ohmgebirge mining licence within its namesake German potash project. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has started its 2022 major drill program at Sandstone Gold Project, which covers +900 square kilometres of the Sandstone Greenstone Belt in Western Australia, with an initial 18,000 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Click here

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has secured a first Chinese patent relating to its lead idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) program, AD-214, from the China National Intellectual Property Administration. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR)’s airborne XciteTM electromagnetic survey (AEM) has identified four highly prospective conductors at the Opaline Well project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) has the drill spinning in a reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling campaign at the Rock Lodge prospect within its Lachlan Fold Belt Project in New South Wales. Click here

