AB Amber Grid concluded lending and borrowing agreement with EPSO-G

The Lithuanian gas transmission system operator AB Amber Grid hereby notifies that on 1st March 2022 entered into lending and borrowing agreement (hereinafter referred to as Agreement) with EPSO-G.

The Agreement sets forth the maximum lending limit for EPSO-G – Eur 40 000 000 and the lending limit for AB Amber Grid – Eur 20 000 000. Maximum maturity of the Agreement - 3 years.

The Audit Committee of EPSO- G stated that main terms and conditions of the lending and borrowing are consistent with market conditions, are fair and reasonable with regard to the shareholders of AB Amber Grid.