Heparin Market Revenue worth $5.7 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global heparin market value is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Initiatives for increasing awareness levels through programs that aim in preventing thrombosis-associated complications in initial stages will augment the industry growth.

High demand for anticoagulant products for venous thromboembolism and coronary artery disease is a major impact rendering factor responsible for the market demand. Furthermore, organizations such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and CDC are undertaking initiatives for increasing awareness levels through programs that aim at preventing thrombosis-associated complications in initial stages. This will in turn increase the product demand and is expected to fuel the overall market size.

Low molecular weight heparin segment accounted for USD 3,992.7 million in 2021 owing to increasing usage of low molecular weight heparin in surgeries and in the treatment of coagulation disorders. However, researchers at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the University of North Carolina (UNC) had developed a synthetic form of low molecular weight heparin that is safe and can be reversed in activity using an antidote called protamine. This synthetic heparin is safer and cost-effective than the available heparin which is derived from animals. Aforementioned factor will augment the business landscape.





Some major findings of the heparin market report include:

Arterial thrombosis may cause subsequent myocardial infraction and coronary artery disease that will foster the market outlook.

Presence of mass local manufacturers in Southeast Asia will further fuel the APAC industry revenue.

Major players operating in the market include Amphastar Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Hepalink group, Pfizer, Leo Pharma, and Rovi SA among others.

Porcine segment surpassed around USD 4,532.4 million in 2021. The porcine source heparin is widely used to prevent blood clots after surgery, during dialysis & blood transfusion and when collecting the blood samples. Furthermore, usage of porcine source heparin in patients with atrial fibrillation will further foster the market revenue.

Heparin market from atrial fibrillation/flutter segment is expected to witness over 3.1% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. High growth rate is owing increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, as the risk of blood clot formation in heart may increase to five times. This may lead to increase in product demand. In addition, rising geriatric population that are prone to various chronic illness will significantly upsurge the business outlook.

Online pharmacy segment is estimated to witness more than 3.3% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Online pharmacy offers benefits such as substantial discounts and availability of wide range of products and doorstep delivery. Moreover, rising popularity of online shopping among young population and millennials in emerging countries will foster the industry demand.

Asia Pacific heparin market is set to cross USD 1,139 million by 2028. Presence of large patient pool in highly populous countries such as India and China are prone to various types of chronic illness. Furthermore, presence of mass local manufacturers in Southeast Asia will further fuel the market expansion.

