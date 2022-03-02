Ahold Delhaize publishes 2021 Annual Report

Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 2, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize today publishes its 2021 Annual Report, an integrated report that provides an overview of the Company’s financial and ESG performance in 2021. The Annual Report will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which will be held on April 13, 2022. Later today the 2022 AGM convocation and meeting agenda will be published.



Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said: “I am proud of our performance and what we have been able to achieve in 2021. Despite expectations that the world would return to pre-pandemic life, COVID-19 continued to have a major impact in our brands’ markets – and kept our people very busy. I have enormous appreciation for associates in stores, distribution centers and support offices across Ahold Delhaize and its brands who worked so incredibly hard to serve the needs of customers and communities.”



As a result, from a business standpoint, Ahold Delhaize went from strength to strength on many fronts during the year. Consumer trends around cooking and eating at home, shopping online and healthy eating have remained and evolved, and convenience continued to grow in importance. Ahold Delhaize’s great local brands have geared up their online propositions, delivery services, click and collect locations and brought unique customer experiences to their markets with new loyalty programs to truly enable customers to shop whenever and wherever they want.



Over the past year, associates, customers and shareholders have become even more aware of global challenges and the need to accelerate the transition to a sustainable food system. Ahold Delhaize doubled down on its commitment to its climate strategy and brought forward its net-zero carbon emissions target for scope 1 and 2 by 10 years to 2040. Embedded in Ahold Delhaize’s belief that what is healthy for people, is healthy for the planet, another sharpened ambition is the increased target for healthy own-brand food sales to be at least 55% by 2025.



An important milestone for Ahold Delhaize during the year was announcing updates to its long-term strategy “Leading Together” and key medium-term commitments during its Investor Day in November. This growth and investment plan includes a step up in investments in digital, automation and state-of-the-art infrastructure to drive innovation and support Ahold Delhaize’s accelerated growth plans to 2025.



