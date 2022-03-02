English Finnish

QPR Software Oyj – Managers’ Transactions

QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 2 MARCH 2022 10:00 AM

Notification of a transaction by a related party in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

___________________________________________________________________________

Notifiable name

Plastiikkakirurgia J.Salo Oy

Position: Related party

(x) Legal Entity





Person in a senior position in the issuer

Name: Sanna Salo

Position: Other senior management





Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10612/5/4

___________________________________________________________________________

Date of the transaction: 2022-02-28

Marketplace: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5318 Unit price: 1.34 EUR

(2): Volume: 2032 Unit price: 1.34 EUR





Aggregate transaction data

(2): Volume: 7350 Average price: EUR 1.34

QPR Software Oyj

__________________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Oyj

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +35850 380 9893





About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com







