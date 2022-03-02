Finnvera selects Innofactor as its case management system provider

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on March 2, 2022, at 11:10 Finnish time

Finnvera selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition to provide a case management system as Saas. The procurement consists of the case management system and its user rights, support and maintenance services, software services, the delivery of the system, and complementary expert services. The system will be based on Innofactor's Dynasty 10 solution.

The service agreement related to the procurement will be valid for a fixed period of four years, after which it will be valid until further notice. The delivery project is planned to begin on April 1, 2022. Innofactor estimates the total value of the procurement to be approximately EUR 1.0 million.

Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalization of enterprises and guarantees against risks arising from exports. Finnvera is a specialized financing company owned by the State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, March 2, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

