Midlertidig ændring af emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag for afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

| Source: Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

København C, DENMARK

Som følge af udvidede spreads og mindsket likviditet på markederne ændres emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag som anført neden for:

Emissionstillæg

ISIN Navn Nuværende tillæg Midlertidigt forhøjet tillæg Forhøjelse
DK0016195860 Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1 0,050% 0,100% 0,050%
DK0016195944 Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1 0,050% 0,100% 0,050%
DK0015974695 Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1 0,250% 0,350% 0,100%
DK0061139748 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1 0,100% 0,150% 0,050%
DK0016306798 Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1 0,300% 0,400% 0,100%
DK0016254899 Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1 0,200% 0,300% 0,100%
DK0060353886 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1 0,100% 0,150% 0,050%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 0,150% 0,175% 0,025%
DK0016015399 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 0,075% 0,150% 0,075%

Indløsningsfradrag

ISIN Navn Nuværende fradrag Midlertidigt forhøjet fradrag Forhøjelse
DK0016195860 Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1 0,050% 0,100% 0,050%
DK0016195944 Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1 0,050% 0,100% 0,050%
DK0015974695 Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1 0,250% 0,350% 0,100%
DK0061139748 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1 0,100% 0,150% 0,050%
DK0016306798 Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1 0,300% 0,400% 0,100%
DK0016254899 Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1 0,200% 0,300% 0,100%
DK0060353886 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1 0,100% 0,150% 0,050%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 0,150% 0,175% 0,025%
DK0016015399 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 0,075% 0,150% 0,075%

Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Invest


Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager