Midlertidig ændring af emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag for afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

Som følge af udvidede spreads og mindsket likviditet på markederne ændres emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag som anført neden for:
Emissionstillæg
|ISIN
|Navn
|Nuværende tillæg
|Midlertidigt forhøjet tillæg
|Forhøjelse
|DK0016195860
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1
|0,050%
|0,100%
|0,050%
|DK0016195944
|Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1
|0,050%
|0,100%
|0,050%
|DK0015974695
|Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1
|0,250%
|0,350%
|0,100%
|DK0061139748
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|0,050%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|0,300%
|0,400%
|0,100%
|DK0016254899
|Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1
|0,200%
|0,300%
|0,100%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|0,050%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|0,150%
|0,175%
|0,025%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,075%
|0,150%
|0,075%
Indløsningsfradrag
|ISIN
|Navn
|Nuværende fradrag
|Midlertidigt forhøjet fradrag
|Forhøjelse
|DK0016195860
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1
|0,050%
|0,100%
|0,050%
|DK0016195944
|Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1
|0,050%
|0,100%
|0,050%
|DK0015974695
|Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1
|0,250%
|0,350%
|0,100%
|DK0061139748
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|0,050%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|0,300%
|0,400%
|0,100%
|DK0016254899
|Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1
|0,200%
|0,300%
|0,100%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|0,100%
|0,150%
|0,050%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|0,150%
|0,175%
|0,025%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,075%
|0,150%
|0,075%
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Invest
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager