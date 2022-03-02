Global Pyrometers Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2018-2020 & 2021-2027 - Aerospace Industry Adopting Two-Color Pyrometers in Measuring Process Temperatures

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pyrometers - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Pyrometers market for the period 2018-2027 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2027 with a special focus on Covid-19 pandemic impact and provides y-o-y analysis for 2019 and 2020.

The market for Pyrometers that are widely used for sensing and monitoring extremely high temperatures remotely, also underwent a decline between 2019 and 2020 due to lack of demand.

The primary sectors where these devices are used include the Ceramics, Glass and Metal Processing industries, which slowed or closed operations in several regions. Apart from Asia-Pacific, all the other major regions posted declines during the pandemic period, with recovery being possible only towards the middle of 2021 as the effect of the virus was able to be controlled with newly developed vaccines.

Over the coming years, it is expected that the market for Pyrometers would continue to maintain a healthy growth in tune with growth in the industries where these devices are mainly used. Other innovative applications and product novelties would also play crucial roles in propelling demand for Pyrometers.

By application vertical, Metal Processing is projected to reach US$337.1 million by 2027 to be the largest end-use market while Glass sector is anticipated to record the fastest growth between 2021 and 2027. Overall market for Pyrometers in 2022 is expected to reach US$602.3 million.

Research Findings & Coverage

The market for Pyrometers, globally, analyzed in this report with respect to product type, technology, wavelength and application vertical

Market size of Pyrometers is estimated in this report by product types, technologies, wavelengths and verticals across all major countries

Pyrometer for Measuring True Temperature Field of the Two-Dimensional Array Developed

Three-Wavelength CCD Image Pyrometers Developed for Temperature Field Measurements of Continuous Casting Billets

Aerospace Industry Adopting Two-Color Pyrometers in Measuring Process Temperatures

MOCVD Process for microLEDs Enhanced Using Innovative Short-Wavelength Pyrometer

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 30

The industry guide includes the contact details for 70 companies

KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Introduction of AMETEK Land's New SPOT AL LT Pyrometer

VIRALERT 3 Body Temperature Screening System Installed at Westfield Health Workplaces

Optris Launches New High Speed Pyrometer CTlaser 4M

AMETEK Land's New Infrared Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Solutions Now Available in US

Omega Launches HANIT Clamp-On Temperature Sensor

AST Offers Pyrometers for Non Contact Temperature Measurement in Kiln and Clinker Cooler

AMETEK Land and SPECTRO Hispania Form Distribution Pact

DIAS Infrared Launches New PYROSPOT Series 47 Pyrometer

DIAS Infrared Introduces PYROSPOT Series 10 Digital Pyrometers

Optris Launches New High Speed Pyrometer CT 4M

AST Swift Series Pyrometers for Industrial and R&D Environments

Installation of AMETEK Land's VIRALERT 3 Temperature Screening Systems in UK Stadiums

Westbourne School Installs VIRALERT 3 Temperature Measurement System

EMA Installs VIRALERT 3 Temperature Measurement System in UK

VIRALERT 3 Temperature Measurement System Installed in Mosborough Health Center

AMETEK Land and Poole Harbour Commission Partner to Install VIRALERT 3 Temperature Screening System

AMETEK Land Launches New F and F Mg Modes of SPOT AL EQS Pyrometer

Optris Launches New Infrared Video Pyrometer CSvideo 3M

DIAS Infrared Introduces New PYROSPOT Series 55 Digital Compact Pyrometer for Industrial Use

VIRALERT 3 Human Body Temperature Screening System Installed at Hallamshire Sports Club

ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation Achieved by AMETEK Land Laboratories

DIAS Infrared Expands its PYROSPOT Pyrometer Series 56

Launch of AMETEK Land's New vIRalert 2 Fixed Thermal Imaging System

Installation of VIRALERT Temperature Screening System in Dronfield Medical Practice

Impac Pyrometer Portfolio for Precise Temperature Measurement for Industrial Processes

Micro-Epsilon Launches New thermoMETER CTRatio Glass Fiber Quotient Pyrometer

Launch of Portable Glass Mould Thermometer+ by Tempsens

AMETEK Land SPOT Pyrometer's Enhancements Offer Additional Input and Output Functionality

Optris Develops New Ratio Pyrometer to Measure Temperatures of Metal Surfaces

Launch of AMETEK Land's Auto Pour Pyrometer

Launch of Thermalert 4.0 spot pyrometers by Fluke Process Instruments

Launch of OMEGA's SP-001 Infrared Smart Probe

Optris Introduces CTlaser G7 Infrared Thermometer to Measure Surface Temperatures of Glass

Optris Launches New IRmobile App for Android

AMETEK Land Develops New SPOT GS Pyrometer

DIAS Infrared is Now Expanding its Range of PYROSPOT Pyrometers

Launch of Omega's New Series of USB Infrared Pyrometers

AMETEK Land's New, Advanced Non-Contact Infrared Spot Pyrometer, SPOT GS Launched

AMETEK Land's SPOT AL EQS Pyrometer and SPOT Actuator Used by Hydro Extrusions Hungary

Launch of AMETEK Land's Enhanced SPOT Infrared Pyrometer Software Packages

Launch of DIAS Infrared's PYROSPOT DGEF 11N Pyrometer with Y-Fiber Cable and Laser Target Light

New PYROSPOT Series 25 Pyrometer with Parameterization Interface Launched by DIAS Infrared

Launch of AMETEK Land's New SPOT GS Pyrometer at AISTech 2019

Launch of AST P450C Two Color Portable IR Pyrometer for Industrial Use

Accurate Sensor Technologies Launches IR-CAST 2C+ IR Pyrometer for Use in Foundries

Proxitron Launches OKS GE series Pyrometers

KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Accurate Sensors Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (United States)

AMETEK, Inc. (United States)

AMETEK Land (United Kingdom)

AOIP SAS (France)

BARTEC Top Holding GmbH (Germany)

Calex Electronics Limited (United Kingdom)

CHINO Corporation (Japan)

CHINO Corporation India Private Limited (India)

Fluke Corporation (United States)

Fluke Process Instruments GmbH (Germany)

Keller HCW GmbH (Germany)

Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik (Germany)

Omega Engineering, Inc. (United States)

OPTEX FA Co Ltd (Japan)

OPTRIS GmbH (Germany)

OPTRON GmbH (Germany)

PCE Instruments UK Ltd (United Kingdom)

Proxitron GmbH (Germany)

Pyromation, Inc. (United States)

Pyrometer Instrument Company, Inc (United States)

Tempsens Instruments (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

