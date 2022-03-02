Global $9 Billion Ultrasound Markets to 2026 with GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi, and Siemens Healthineers Dominating

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound Market by Technology (Diagnostic (2D, 3D, Doppler), Therapeutic (HIFU, ESWL)), Display (Color, B&W), Portability (Trolley, POC), Application (Gynecology, Cardiology, Orthopedic), Component (Probe), End user (Hospitals) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultrasound market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2026 from USD 6.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3%

Growth of the market is mainly attributed to the technological advancements; increasing incidences of target diseases; rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures; and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the growth of the global ultrasound market. However, stringent government regulations may restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent in the coming years.

Therapeutic ultrasound technology segment to register significant growth, during the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the ultrasound market is segmented into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound devices. The therapeutic ultrasound segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Therapeutic ultrasound technologies include focused ultrasound and shockwave lithotripsy. The growth of this market is driven mainly by ongoing technological innovations in the field of focused ultrasound as well as the expansion of its application horizons.

Color ultrasound devices segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the ultrasound market, by device display, during the forecast period

On the basis of device display, the ultrasound market is segmented into black & white ultrasound and color ultrasound devices. The color ultrasound devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the benefits offered by these devices, such as better image quality and higher image resolution.

Also, the growing availability of advanced color ultrasound devices, coupled with the continuous decline in product cost across major countries and expanding distribution networks of major manufacturers across emerging countries, are expected to support the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

Trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound market, by system portability

In 2020, the trolley/cart-based ultrasound systems segment is expected to account for the largest market share due to the growing adoption of these systems across major markets (as a result of their increasing use in emergency care and acute care settings in hospitals and healthcare institutions).

Transducers/ Probes segment is expected to account for the largest share in the Component segment in 2021

The transducers/probes segment is further divided into curvilinear/convex array probes, liner array probes, phased array probes, and other probes. The transducers/probes segment accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound market in 2020.

This can be attributed to technological advancements, the introduction of specially designed products, and the rising adoption of ultrasound technology for the diagnosis of various disease indications.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing healthcare expenditure across the region's major countries (especially India and China), growing public awareness about the therapeutic potential of ultrasound technologies, continuous decrease in device costs (due to growing localized manufacturing and the presence of global market players), rising prevalence of target diseases, and the ongoing trend of device miniaturization.

Competitive Landscape

In 2020, the ultrasound market was dominated by GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), and Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany).

Premium Insights

Technological Advancements and Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases to Drive the Growth of the Ultrasound Market

Germany is the Largest Market for Diagnostic Ultrasound in Europe

Vascular Applications Segment to Register Substantial Growth in the Global Ultrasound Market

China to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases

Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Technological Advancements

Growing Public and Private Investments, Funding, and Grants

Increasing Number of Diagnostic Centers & Hospitals

Restraints

Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms in the US

Opportunities

Expanding Applications of Therapeutic Ultrasound

Emerging Markets

Development of Poc Ultrasound Devices

Challenges

Growing End-User Preference for Refurbished Equipment

Dearth of Skilled and Well-Trained Sonographers

Industry Trends

Development of Application-Specific Ultrasound Devices

Growing Use of Ultrasound in Elastography

Increasing Use of Mr-Guided Ultrasound Modalities in Neurology Applications

Company Profiles

Key Players

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens Ag

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Analogic Corporation

Esaote Spa

Carestream Health

Cura Healthcare

Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Other Companies

Mobisante, Inc.

Neusoft Corporation

Clarius Mobile Health

Medgyn Products, Inc.

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Promed Technology Co., Ltd.

Cephasonics

Uab Telemed

Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Youkey Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkjeo3

Attachment