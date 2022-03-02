Austin Capital Acquires Candor Ventures

IRVINE, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Capital General Partners, LLLP (“Austin Capital”) announces its strategic acquisition of Candor Ventures, a venture studio and fund focused on early-stage venture investments and incubations.



"We are so excited to welcome a team with a proven track record, deep founder relationships and unique product experience to this fast growing vertical. It's a win for us and the fintech industry as we work to bring companies to market that cater to consumers and financial institutions alike," said Michelle Crames, Managing Partner of Austin Capital.

Austin Capital is uniquely positioned in identifying and funding the greatest founders and pairing them with world-class technology. Austin Capital’s FinServ-as-a-Service platform offers competitive advantage with speed to market and mitigation of technical debt for Austin Capital portfolio companies.

Noah Berkson, Managing Partner of Candor Ventures said, “The opportunity to be a tech enabled venture fund which can offer fintech companies infrastructure, engineering resources, banking, compliance, lending and capital is the most differentiated value add and strategic advantage I’ve ever seen.”

David Park, Founder and Chairman of Austin Capital added, “In order to create suc