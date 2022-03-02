New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roll Material Handling Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2031, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241617/?utm_source=GNW

According to a study, estimated at US$118.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$156 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% forcast period 2021-2031

. According to the report, emphasizes on the detailed understanding of some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market



Global Roll Material Handling Equipment Market: Key Players



BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Columbus McKinnon Corp.

Crown Equipment Corporation

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Jervis B. Webb Company

FlexLink AB

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

Interroll Group

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group AG

Dematic Group

Liebherr Group

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

SSI SCHAFER - Fritz Schafer GmbH

Swisslog Holding AG

Toyota Industries Corporation

Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V.

Viastore Systems GmbH

WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH



Segmentation

By Equipment Type (Value)

Cranes & Lifting Equipment

Industrial Trucks

Continuous Handling Equipment

Racking & Storage Equipment

By Operation (Value)

Assembly

Distribution

Transportation

Others

By Industry

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Mining

Others



Global Roll Material Handling Equipment Market Dynamics

Global Roll Material Handling Equipment Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

COVID-19 pre and post business impact analysis

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

What is the Global Roll Material Handling Equipment Market growth?

Which segment accounted for the largest Global Roll Material Handling Equipment Market share?

Who are the key players in the Griddles Market?

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

