Israeli Tech Database 2022: Comprehensive, Accurate, Updated Data, Research and Insights on High-Tech, Startups, Private Equity and Venture Capital

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israeli Tech Online Database" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The database provides the most comprehensive, accurate, updated data, research and insights on Israel's High-Tech, Startups, Private Equity and Venture Capital.

The Digital database charts the connections and provides detailed profiles of ~20,200 Israeli high-tech companies (around 9300 of them currently active); thousands of VC funds, PE firms, angel investors, accelerators & incubators; hundreds of multinational R&D centers in addition to featuring profiles of more than 36,000 C-level executives, all daily updated and verified.

This Database is a subscription-based service for Israeli and foreign entities wishing to touch base with Israeli venture capital and hi-tech industries. Among it's clients you will find strategic & financial investors, foreign and local VC funds, Family offices, Angels, CVC, PE funds, Fund of Funds, Incubators & Accelerators, service providers, NGO's, government entities, multinational corporations, academy, technology transfer companies, start-ups, research institutions, entrepreneurs and more.

For each entity/person profile, the subscription provides information on their core technology, business description, financing rounds, management team (including contact details - email, phone number, current and previous positions, and short biography), portfolio companies, and more.

The subscription also provides various search options; you can either use the Quick Search to find a specific company (startup, VC fund, incubator etc.) or use the Advanced Search to search for startups in a specific sector, stage developing a specific technology, branch or main address and many other search criteria.

In addition, in the MEMBERS ZONE the subscriptions provides special reports about all Financing Rounds taking place in Israel, a list of startups actively Seeking Capital, list of Recently Added Seed Companies, Recent Exits and more.

