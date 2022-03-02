Blockchain Game Mecha Morphing Completes Private Round of Financing

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mecha Morphing has completed its private round of financing led by YGG SEA and IVC. More than 20 institutions including SHIMA Capital, Innovion, AC Capital, and Sfermion participated in the investment. The Mecha Morphing team has raised $3.5M to date.



Mecha Morphing is a well-crafted fully decentralized high-quality ARPG game. The game is set in a future time. The style is a unique fusion of cyberpunk with mecha wasteland. Coupled with high-quality combat graphics, it will bring players a visual feast.

Mecha Morphing is a game that was carefully created by a team with rich experience in their respective fields to ensure the success of the project. The team was carefully curated to meet the increasingly high-quality requirements of players for blockchain games and to solve the issues found in many blockchain games today. They put a lot of effort into making it both visually stimulating as well as enhancing the options for playability. It is a high-quality blockchain game that also allows players to earn while playing.

Players in the world of Mecha Morphing earn income by participating in and contributing to the game's ecosystem. The game currently includes PVE, PVP, mission system, achievement system, equipment casting upgrade system and other gameplay. In the future, this world will also add a novel skill-based PVP looting system and a PVP arena game system. The VR version will be introduced this summer for players that are interested in a more immersive gameplay.

Mecha Morphing had their first successful NFT launch on Binance NFT this week and is expected to have a couple more in the coming weeks. Baby swap, Babylon and Wowarriors INO will be March 7, and Altura INO will be on March 22. They will also have a highly anticipated IDO with Polkastarter this month before they release their game.

Be sure to follow the official Mecha Morphing channels for the latest information and updates.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mecha_Morphing

Telegram: https://t.me/Mecha_Morphing

Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/mechamorphingANN

Discord: https://discord.gg/wFTJYBk2nk

Media Contact

Brand: Mecha Morphing

E-Mail: marilyn@mechamorphing.com

Telephone: +1 6464942781

Website: http://www.mechamorphing.com

SOURCE: Mecha Morphing