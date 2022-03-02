Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Markets, 2022-2027 - Emergence of Multispecialty Healthcare Facilities in Developing Countries to Offer High-Growth Potential

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The interactive patient engagement solutions market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2022-2027.



The positive results of interactive patient engagement solutions are widespread in reducing medical costs. Nursing was at the forefront of achieving these results and was one of the first users of healthcare IT to feature interactive patient involvement.

With hospitals increasingly generating revenue outlooks for solution providers in the interactive patient engagement market, healthcare systems relentlessly focus on improving patient outcomes. The role of patient involvement in promoting patient loyalty in a hospital environment is key to driving the use of such systems in the market for interactive patient involvement solutions.



KEY POINTS

Technology development continues to transform the consumer health experience through the platforms that provide flexible and customizable communications with multiple modalities, such as SMS texts, downloadable apps, interactive voice output (IVR), or patient portals, make it easy for patients to access, eventually benefit the interactive patients engagement accessibility solutions in the market

Access to the patient portal may improve patient engagement and change the way healthcare is delivered, healthcare improvements are associated with specific portals, such as the use of secure messages as a patient-provider and patient access to test results propel the growth of the interactive patient engagement solutions market

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Technology advancements have facilitated new ways of patient engagement. The proliferation of electronic health recording systems and mobile technology in care facilities offers the opportunity to use technology to increase engagement. Patients receive more patient-centric care, have a higher level of trust with their doctor, a better relationship, and more trust and increased patient engagement is positively correlated with reduced overall spending and reduced litigation against healthcare professionals experience the top-line growth in the market

A web-based out-patient portal helps patients manage their health by giving them access to their medical information, scheduling appointments, tracking medications, and communicating with doctors and care team members. Although early studies usually relied on survey data, using data from the health portal application, systematically investigated patient use of the out-patient portal and how patients interact with the tool

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America captured a dominant position in the interactive patient engagement solutions market. The presence of a large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better adoption of digital healthcare with the latest advancements in HCIT is the primary factor for its high market share in the global interactive patients engagement solutions market

The adoption rate of advanced HCIT technologies in healthcare is emerging in APAC. Less awareness about technologies, lack of patient education and high implementation costs are challenging factors for the key market players to invest in adopting new technologies to accelerate the growth of the market

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors, especially giant players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies such as product innovations and emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. Thereby gaining traction among end-users in the interactive patient engagement solutions market

Epic partnered with Intelliguard to develop an interface to integrate its wireless medication management tracking technology and estimated at least 40% of the US population had medical data stored in Epic's EHR, and this implementation is for the further improvisation on the interface, thereby developing a healthy interactive patients engagement in the market

FACTORS IMPACTING THE GROWTH OF THE MARKET

The Emergence of Multispecialty Healthcare Facilities in Developing Countries to Offer High-Growth Potential

Technological Advancements in IPE Solutions and New Product Launches

Paradigm Shift Towards Patient Education for Clinical Efficiency

Growth in Medical Tourism

Advances in Telehealth & Telemedicine Technology Encouraging Adoption of PES

Government Initiatives to Promote the Adoption of HCIT Solutions

Increasing Number Of mHealth Applications

Growing Hospitalization Rate Owing to the Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

Prominent Vendors

Epic Systems

GetWellNetwork

Sentrics

Sonifi Health

Other Prominent Vendors

Aceso Interactive

Advantech

ARBOR Technology

Barco

Buddy Healthcare

BEWATEC ConnectedCare

ClinicAll

Globestar Systems

DMF Systems

eVideon

Healthcare Information (HCI)

HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions

Hospedia

I3 Solutions

J2 Interactive

Lincor

MDM Commercial

pCare

PDi Communication Systems

ResMed

TeleHealth Services

The Access Group

Vocera Communications

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Emergence of Multispecialty Healthcare Facilities in Developing Countries

8.2 Technological Advances in IPE Solutions and New Product Launches

8.3 Focus on Patient Education For Clinical Efficiency

8.4 Surge in Medical Tourism



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Advances in Telehealth & Telemedicine Technology Solutions

9.2 Government Initiatives to Promote Adoption of HCIT Solutions

9.3 Increasing Number of mHealth Applications

9.4 Growing Hospitalization Rate Due to Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Data Security Concerns

10.2 High Infrastructure & Implementation Costs

10.3 Variations in Telehealth Regulations Worldwide



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Geography Insights

11.2.2 Type Insights

11.2.3 Product Insights

11.2.4 Application Insights

11.2.5 End-User Insights

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Patient Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Inpatient

12.4 Outpatient



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 In-Room Television

13.4 Interactive Beside Terminal

13.5 Tablet

13.6 Other Products



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Health Management

14.4 Patient Education

14.5 Social Management

14.6 Other Applications



15 End User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

15.5 Other End Users



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqlfjb

Attachment