Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares.

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)
Name
 Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
 Member of the Board of Directors of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
 Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
  A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
b)
LEI
 549300D2K6PKKKXVNN73
4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 Shares

 DK0010244425 Maersk A
b)
Nature of the transaction
 Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
               DKK 19,77015

d)
Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 15
 DKK 296,550
e)
Date of the transaction
 1 March 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
 Nasdaq Copenhagen

