Global Linear Motion Systems Market Research Report 2022

Global Linear Motion Systems Market to Reach US$3.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Linear Motion Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period.

Growth in the market is being driven by factors including fast-paced industrialization, digital transformation and an increase in number of systems being automated. Their ability to deliver uncompromised performance in harsh environments is another benefit that is fueling popularity of these systems across various industrial sectors, which eventually is adding to the growth of this market.

In addition to increased need for automation, demand for linear motion systems is also escalating due to quality inspection requirements, lowered time-to-market, repeatability and high accuracy in industrial processes, as well as the uptick in demand for miniature, compact electronic products in the semiconductor industry. Another major contributor to increased demand for linear motion systems is the rapid adoption of innovative electro-mechanical systems that are supporting the expanding volume of global industrial production.



Multi-Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Axis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 38.2% share of the global Linear Motion Systems market. The demand for multi-axis linear motion systems is all set to grow manifold owing to their ability to provide at least two linear directions for movement. These systems can be simultaneously used for varied target applications, and right motion dynamics together with repeat accuracy and high positioning favor their use across various industries for varied applications.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $565.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $739.5 Million by 2026

The Linear Motion Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$565.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.23% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$739.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$789.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific dominates market share and demand for linear motion systems is led by rapid adoption of advanced technologies, development and expansion of the manufacturing sector, and major government-led initiatives for the development of IT infrastructure, especially in India and China.

China represents the largest end-user of linear motion systems in the region, due to the large-scale deployment of such systems in the domestic automotive and electronic manufacturing industries. Europe is another important market for linear motion systems, where demand is driven by increased industrial activity, increased government spending on industrial automation, and presence of leading linear motion system companies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Vital Lessons for Manufacturing Industry during Pandemic Crisis

Linear Motion Systems Market Emerges from COVID-19 Impact

Linear Motion Technology and its Future

Linear Motion Systems: A Prelude

Major Applications of Linear Motion Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Type

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation and Linear Motion Systems

Prominent Trends Influencing Motion Control Systems

Increasing Trend towards Use of Direct Drives for Motion Control

Trends Enabling Motion Control Technologies to Exhibit Dynamic, Fluid Movement

Insights into Application Areas & Performance-Shaping Factors of Linear Motion Systems

Effective Design Optimization Options for Miniature Linear Motion Applications

Trend for Electric Linear Actuators Catches Up

Merits of Electric Systems over Hydraulic/Pneumatic Options

Linear Motion Systems Manufacturers Leverage Industry 4.0 Technologies

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory

Smart Mechatronics & Linear Motion Systems Go together to Clear Path for Industry 4.0

Smart Mechatronics for Industry 4.0

Usage of IIoT Applications in Material Handling Rapidly Transforming Conventional Linear Manufacturing Supply Chains

Linear Motion Technology Implications on IIoT

Automated Motor-based Motion Systems

Material Handling Equipment Market: The Largest Application Market

Prominent Trends with Potential to Influence Material Handling Space in 2021 & Beyond

Shift from Hydraulic/Pneumatic Systems toward Electric Systems Adds More Dynamism to Linear Motion in Material Handling

Automobile Industry: One of the Key End-Use Industry for Linear Motion Systems

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Benefits Machine Tools Industry Leading to Linear Motion Systems Demand

Customization of Machine Tools with Linear Motion Systems

Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing Technologies Spurs Demand for Linear Motion Systems

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Robotics in Healthcare Sector

Linear Motion Systems Remain Integral to High-Performance Diagnostic Platforms

