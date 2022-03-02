Insights on the Specialty Gases Global Market to 2030 - Rising Demand for Chemicals and Specialty Gases in Developing Economies is Driving Growth

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Gases Market Analysis By Application, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Specialty Gas demand stood at 1.85 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 3.31 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.88% until 2030.

A high level of purity required for the special purpose application falls under the category of special gases. The global specialty gases market is predominantly driven by growing demand for chemicals and specialty gases in the developing economies along with the growing metal and mining industry. The ongoing deployment of power projects, growing construction activities, and rising demand for electronic products have resulted in the increased consumptions of the chemicals used during the production process.

The processing of chemicals involves the usage of specialty gases and the growing chemicals market is expected to eventually boost the demand for specialty gases. Based on end-user demand, chemical processing dominates the global Specialty Gas market. The increasing market consumption and increased acceptance trends of the industry are driving the growth of the market in the upcoming ten years. Manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, and academics industry is aiding the growth of the global specialty gas market in the forecast period.



Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the world economy was disrupted. The market was affected drastically, and production and manufacturing units were shut down. Furthermore, the major market players intentionally halted the production keeping their employee's health and wellness in mind. With imposed new regulations of the COVID-19 and proper precautions, the market is anticipated to regain its growth in the years to come. The pandemic is slowly being subsided and the effects are tried to be overcome by various methods. Once the market regains the full function of its production unit, the market is bound to show robust growth in the forecast period.



Pure gases accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and are projected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. Pure gases are used as carrier gases, blanketing gases, etc., and in major applications such as electronics & semiconductors, analytical & calibration, etc.



Specialty Gas is to be distributed in packaged cylinders and the distribution of these gases are mainly carried out in remote locations for which larger distance is needed to be covered. Moreover, the cylinders are required to be properly secured to prevent them from striking each other or from falling which requires extra safety measures. These parameters result in higher transportation charges for specialty gases. The high transportation cost directly impacts the specialty gases price which affects the purchase of specialty gases.



Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the global specialty gases market. The region is likely to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period on account of the presence of major developing economies in the region where the healthcare and electronics sectors are growing rapidly, where specialty gases are majorly used, thereby pushing the growth of global specialty gases market in the coming years. China, India and Indonesia are some of the emerging economies that are undergoing rapid economic transformation and are growing markets for the global Speciality Gas market.

Some of the major players operating in the global Specialty Gas market are Air Liquid SA, Linde Group, Praxair Inc, Air products and Chemicals Inc, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group Gmbh, Iwatawi Corporation, Air Water Inc, Showa Denko K.K. Coregas Pty Ltd. and others.



Objective of the Study:

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Specialty Gas' capacity, production, demand, inventory, and demand-supply gap globally.

To categorize Specialty Gas' demand based on end use, type, region and distribution channel.

To identify major customers of Specialty Gas globally.

To evaluate and forecast Specialty Gas' pricing globally.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the global Specialty Gas market.

To identify major news, deals and expansion plans in the global Specialty Gas market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxwy8v