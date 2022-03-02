ESE’s Metaverse division partners with Metachain Technologies to develop applications on the blockchain and in the Metaverse, including token launches and NFTs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with Metachain Technologies Inc. (“Metachain”), to expand on the Company’s current esports revenue streams.



Metachain is a privately-held technology company with years of technical experience in Metaverse-related technologies, including virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D design, blockchain and smart contract development, minting non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), developing and launching cryptocurrency native tokens (“Tokens”) and decentralized finance applications (“DeFi”).

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE commented “ESE is committed to increasing revenue opportunities within its current esports portfolio, and the creation of our Metaverse division announced on January 24th, 2022 solidifies our commitment. Monetization using the Metaverse requires a skillset that is not easy to find based on the current demand and access to human resources. Metachain Technologies provides the solution we are looking for based on their technical skills in all aspects of the Metaverse.”

Matt Connelly, CEO of Metachain commented “We have recruited a highly trained and functioning technical development team with experience in all aspects of the Metaverse. This allows us to attract high growth companies like ESE and assist them in increased revenue opportunities by accessing the Metaverse.”

Any issuance of NFTs or Tokens pursuant to the partnership with Metachain will be conducted in accordance with applicable securities law.

About Metachain Technologies Inc.

Metachain Technologies Inc. is a private company that is focused on developing technologies in blockchain, NFTs, cryptocurrency and the metaverse. Metachain’s mission is to help companies discover hidden revenue opportunities by way of tokenization, NFTs and fully utilizing the metaverse. For more information visit www.metachaintechnologies.com.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

