English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 March 2022 at 13:00pm EET

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual Reporting package 2021 is published



Verkkokauppa.com has published its annual reporting package for 2021 including four separate publications. Together these forms the company’s Annual reporting for 2021. The reporting components are the Company brochure, Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements, Statement of non-financial information, and Corporate Governance statement including the Remuneration report. The Statement of non-financial information is about company’s sustainability work and its progress during 2021. The reports are attached to this release and are also available to read and download in Finnish and English on company website as separate pdf files: https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/annualreporting2021.

Verkkokauppa.com publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). The ESEF report, where the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags, is available on the website https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/annualreporting2021 as well as being attached to this release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Verkkokauppa.com’s ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of more than 80,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.

Attachments