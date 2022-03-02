Radware Announces New $80 Million Share Repurchase Plan

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new plan to repurchase up to $80 million of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares (the “2022 Plan”). The 2022 Plan will expire on May 10, 2023.



In addition to the 2022 Plan, the Company’s previously announced $80 million share repurchase plan (the “2021 Plan”) remains in effect and available for repurchases. As of today, the Company has repurchased $63 million of its ordinary shares under the 2021 Plan, resulting in a remaining balance under the 2021 Plan of $17 million. The 2021 Plan will expire on May 6, 2022. The total aggregate potential repurchase amount in both the 2021 and 2022 Plans is therefore $97 million.

The 2022 Plan and 2021 Plan each authorizes management to repurchase ordinary shares, from time to time, in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions or in other legally permissible ways depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors. Such repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and applicable Israeli law, including obtaining the approval of the Israeli court (which was received for the 2021 Plan and for which the Company has already applied for the 2022 Plan). The Company may repurchase all or a portion of the authorized repurchase amount pursuant to a plan that is compliant with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act that is designed to facilitate these purchases. The share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or terminated at any time at management’s discretion.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." For example, when we discuss the share repurchase plan and our ability to implement it, including by obtaining Israeli court approval, we are using a forward-looking statement.

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers.

