The Ensign Group Adds Two Assisted Living Operations to Campuses in Arizona

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of the following assisted living facilities in Arizona:



Amarsi Assisted Living, a 103-bed assisted living facility located in Glendale, Arizona; and

Citadel Assisted Living Facility, a 180-unit independent living and 150-bed assisted living facility located in Mesa, Arizona.

These acquisitions were effective March 1, 2022 and will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease. Both of these operations are part of a healthcare campus that includes skilled nursing services operated by Ensign affiliates.

“We are very excited to welcome these facilities back into the Ensign family,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “As we’ve said throughout this process, this is a great win for both Ensign and Pennant and we truly hope this reflects the commitment we have to Pennant, and the commitment Pennant has to Ensign, as we work to ensure the best possible care for those we have been entrusted to serve,” he added.

"We are excited to work with such familiar operations back into a campus setting and look forward to providing top-quality care to our residents and their families," added Forrest Peterson, President of Bandera Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Arizona-based portfolio subsidiary.

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that its affiliates acquired the real estate and operations of The Waterton Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a 74-bed skilled nursing facility located in in Tyler, Texas. This acquisition was also effective March 1, 2022.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 250 healthcare operations, 23 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign owns 102 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 250 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.



