Check Point Software Announces a new Go To Market Organization and Appoints Rupal Hollenbeck as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, is launching a new go- to-market organization headed in Silicon Valley. This unified effort will be led by Rupal Hollenbeck who will join Check Point on March 7, 2022 and will lead the company’s sales and marketing operations globally. Dan Yerushalmi, the Company’s Chief Customer Officer since 2018, will conclude his successful term later this year to focus his time on family and personal interests.



“Check Point recently published its strongest quarterly results and we have already launched several important initiatives that will help us accelerate our business momentum. Today we announce another significant step in this direction, with the launch of our new global go to market organization, and the appointment of one of the industry’s most accomplished women to lead it” says Gil Shwed, CEO at Check Point Software. “Rupal’s extensive experience and her in-depth knowledge of Check Point as a board member, perfectly positions her to lead this new organization to new records. We are thankful for Dan’s significant contribution to Check Point and are very proud of the results he has achieved. The need for the best cyber security is more crucial now than ever, and Check Point is committed to Ms. Hollenbeck brings with her over 25 years of experience as a senior high-tech leader. During this time she has built and led high performance and cross-functional teams across sales, marketing, business development, operations, and supply chain. Her roles have included Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Oracle; and Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Global Data Center Sales at Intel. In her 23 years at Intel she held leadership positions in the US and across Asia, including Vice President and General Manager of Intel China. Most recently, she served as the Chief Marketing Officer of AI hardware start-up Cerebras Systems; and since January 2021 she has served as a member of Check Point’s Board of Directors – a position she has stepped down from.

Ms. Hollenbeck is an advocate for inclusive organizations and the development of women around the world, having led communities with these goals at her previous companies. She is a Founding Member of Neythri, a non-profit organization dedicated to the professional advancement of South Asian women; and is a Founding LP in the affiliated Neythri Futures Fund. Ms. Hollenbeck is also an Adjunct Professor and industry advisor at California State University East Bay, teaching a Women in Leadership course in the College of Business & Economics.

“Building the infrastructure for sustainable growth was my primary goal when joining Check Point. Now, as I feel I’ve achieved this goal, I want to invest much needed time in my family and pursue some personal objectives“, Says Dan Yerushalmi. “I am very proud of the success we accomplished together and thankful to our CEO, management team and sales leaders for enabling me to succeed and complete my personal goals. It is time for the Company to build on this success to its next level with Rupal and the new organization, and we will invest in a seamless transition to ensure that.”

“I am thrilled to join Check Point’s executive team,” says Rupal Hollenbeck. “I’ve known Check Point and admired its consistent global security leadership over many years, and was fortunate to sit on its Board of Directors in its strongest year. Check Point’s go to market teams consist of seasoned professionals and subject matter experts in the critical domain of cyber security. With the great leadership of Dan Yerushalmi, I join the company at a time of great momentum. Together with Check Point’s tremendous executive team, I look forward to achieving new heights.”

