The Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in Texas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of The Waterton Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a 74-bed skilled nursing facility located in Tyler, Texas. The acquisition was effective March 1, 2022.



“We are very excited to add this facility to our other Northern Texas operations and to add to our real estate portfolio,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We are always looking to grow in Texas and are confident that our local leaders are prepared for additional growth this year,” he added.

Andy Ashton, President of Keystone Care LLC, Ensign’s Texas-based subsidiary, added “We are very impressed with the caregivers at this facility and look forward to combining our experience with theirs as we join our efforts to provide the best level of care to our patients and their families.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that its affiliates acquired the operations of Amarsi Assisted Living, a 103-bed assisted living facility located in Glendale, Arizona and Citadel Assisted Living Facility, a 180-unit independent living and 150-bed assisted living facility located in Mesa, Arizona. These acquisitions were also effective March 1, 2022. Both of these operations are part of a healthcare campus that includes skilled nursing services operated by Ensign affiliates.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 250 healthcare operations, 23 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign owns 102 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

