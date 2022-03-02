Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global breast cancer therapeutics market size is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as prevalence of breast cancer has substantially increased in the last decade or so. Following is a detailed discussion of the trends expanding the industry size:





Asia Pacific (regional valuation may exceed $7.5 billion):

Demand for targeted therapy grows among patients:

Targeted therapy captured a revenue share of more than $3 billion in the Asia Pacific breast cancer therapeutics market in 2021. One of the most important benefits of using targeted therapy to treat breast cancer is that it precisely targets the breast cancer cells without causing any harm to the surrounding healthy cells.

The above-mentioned approach can help medical professionals overcome several challenges posed by the traditional treatments. Targeted therapy can also help oncologists focus more on preventive care rather than reactive care and can increase the efficiency of the treatment in patients diagnosed with advanced stages of breast cancer, thereby positively influencing its use.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2071/sample

Japan breast cancer therapeutics industry outlook remains progressive:

Japan market share may reach a valuation of $2 billion by 2028. One of the major reasons for this is attributed to the growing incidence of breast cancer and several innovative products and treatments launched across the country.

Japan is famous for its advanced technologies and many hospitals are using these technologies to enhance the quality of patient care. The government has launched various initiatives to make its healthcare sector as advanced as possible and help cancer patients cover their overall expenses. Such efforts will boost the demand for high-end breast cancer therapeutics among the Japanese population.

Europe (regional valuation expected to go past $12.9 billion):

Hormonal therapy highly used to limit breast cancer growth:

The Europe breast cancer therapeutics market size from hormonal therapy is projected to observe 6.7% CAGR over 2022-2028. One of the main advantages of using this therapy is its ability to reduce the growth of hormone-sensitive tumors by preventing the body from producing hormones. Many healthcare organizations are increasing their investments in various research and development activities to create innovative hormonal therapies. These therapies have been efficient in decreasing the collateral tissue damage, which will augment their demand among patients.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2072/sample

Germany market share grows:

Germany breast cancer therapeutics industry share is estimated to reach a valuation of more than $2.2 billion by 2028. Breast cancer cases are rising at an alarming rate across the country. This scenario has significantly increased the number of workshops and screening programs.

Such efforts are aimed at boosting the awareness of this form of cancer and its symptoms among the female population. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (WHO), in 2020, breast cancer cases stood at 69,697, the highest as compared to other types of cancer. These statistics will skyrocket the use of advanced breast cancer therapeutics in the country.

North America (regional valuation likely to cross $16 billion):

U.S. market forecast improves:

The U.S. breast cancer therapeutics market size surpassed $9.3 billion in 2021 due to the rising occurrence of breast cancer across the country. The government is also increasing its investments to improve the functioning of the healthcare sector by equipping it with several cutting-edge technologies to enhance the patient outcome in cancer treatments. Many healthcare companies are partnering with other firms to increase the use of innovative technologies in a wide range of breast cancer therapeutics, thereby accelerating the demand for these treatments among the U.S. population.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2073/sample

Chemotherapy robustly used for its versatility:

Chemotherapy held nearly 9% revenue share of the regional market in 2021. Many patients prefer to undergo chemotherapy sessions as they are highly compatible with other types of breast cancer therapeutics, thereby offering them the best of both the treatments. Many leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies are launching new products and treatments that can be used in combination with chemotherapy. It showcases the latter’s versatility in treating various forms of cancer, including breast cancer, which will foster its use among end-users.

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.