Global biogas market size valuation to surpass USD 93 billion by 2027

Pune, India, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global biogas market size was evaluated at USD 52.9 billion in 2020 and is touted to reach a valuation of USD 93.64 billion by the end of the forecast period 2021-2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% throughout.

Proceeding further, the industry is classified into various subsegments on the basis of product type, application, and geographies to uncover untapped investment avenues. Moreover, it explicates the competitive hierarchy on the basis of financials, strategies, and other recent updates of prominent players in this business sphere.





Increasing environmental awareness, coupled with heavy investments in renewable fuel & energy are acting as a major impetus to market growth. As per the Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy, in India, renewable energy accounts for 25.24% of the total installed generation capacity of the country.

For the unversed, biogas is an environmentally friendly and renewable fuel, created by converting several forms of organic waste into gas. It is mainly used for industrial applications such as on-site electricity production, municipal electricity production as well as for on-road vehicle fuel.

Additionally, the ongoing shift towards creating a waste derived bioeconomy is also propelling the remuneration scope of the industry. However, massive infrastructural investments required for setting up the plants is likely to hamper market development over 2021-2027.

Market segmentation review

Based on product type, worldwide biogas industry is classified into livestock manure, sewage, crop residue, and food waste. Considering application scope, the market classification comprises residential, industrial, and commercial segments.

Regional outlook

Major regions considered in the market study are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Among these, Europe currently captures a significant market share and is expected to grow remarkably over the forecast period. This growth can be credited to increasing focus towards reducing environmental pollution levels, and global initiatives to lower carbon emission rates.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific market is touted to witness a notable CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, driven by factors such as increasing government spending on renewable energy resources, and rising disposable income of consumers.

Competitive scope

Prominent players influencing global biogas market are AAT Abwasser-und Abfalltechnik GmbH, BEKON GmbH, BIOGEN (U.K.) Ltd, Cargill Inc., Environmental Products & Technologies Corp., Water Technologies LLC, n-bio GmbH, Siemens AG, and Zorg Biogas GmbH.

These players are constantly engaging in strategic moves such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and research & development activities to expand their footprint in the industry.

