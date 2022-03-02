Talc Market Report: Production Grows 2%, Prices Jump 11% – IndexBox

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by IndexBox, global talc production amounted to 7.6M tonnes in 2021, rising by 2% compared to the previous year. India and China remain the leaders in terms of the mining volume.



Demand from ceramic manufacturers shows a sign of declining. The formulations and production technology of ceramic tile and sanitary ware are changing, and the amount of talc required is reducing. The paint industry follows the same consumption trend: it shifted the focus to producing water-based paints from talk-containing oil-based ones, aiming to reduce volatile emissions. Demand from paper manufacturing also decreases as papermakers in Asia increasingly use talc substitutes. Cosmetics manufacturers tend to replace talk in their products with corn starch. By contrast, talk consumption in expanding rubber and plastic industries robustly increases.

Global Talc Production by Country

The countries with the highest volumes of talc and steatite production in 2021 were India (1.7M tonnes), China (1.4M tonnes) and Brazil (650K tonnes), together accounting for 49% of global production. Turkey, the U.S., Democratic People's Republic of Korea, France, Finland, Canada, Italy, Japan, Russia and Austria lagged somewhat behind, comprising a further 40%.

Global Talc Exports

In 2021, the amount of talc and steatite exported worldwide totalled 2.6M tonnes, stabilizing at the year before. In value terms, supplies rose rapidly to $889M.

China (839K tonnes) represented the largest exporter of talc and steatite, making up 32% of total volume. It was distantly followed by France (328K tonnes), India (279K tonnes), the Netherlands (267K tonnes), Italy (181K tonnes), Austria (177K tonnes), Afghanistan (126K tonnes) and Belgium (123K tonnes), together mixing up a 57% share of total exports.

In value terms, China ($259M) remains the largest talc and steatite supplier worldwide, comprising 29% of global supplies. The Netherlands ($123M), with a 14% share of total exports, took the second position in the ranking, followed by France, with an 11% share.

Talc Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average talc and steatite export price amounted to $341 per tonne, with an increase of 11% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Belgium ($575 per tonne), while Afghanistan ($112 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. In 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by India, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox



LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Golcha Minerals (Golcha Group), Imerys, IMI Fabi, Minerals Technologies Inc, Mondo Minerals, Upreti Talc Pvt. Ltd., Magris Talc, Wolkem Talc India Ltd, Rajasthan Minerals, Kumoun Georesource, Udaipur Mineral Development Syndicate Ltd, Ratanlal Deedwaniya, Katiyar Mining & Industrial Corp., Avani Group of Industries, Kumoun Georesource, The Good Earth, Tapan Microns, Ankur Mineral Industries, Anupam Talc Private Ltd, Arihant Minchem, Ashirwad Minerals, Kunal Microns, Neelkanth Minchem

Sources

World - Talc and Steatite - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Talc and Steatite - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia-Pacific - Talc and Steatite - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Australia and Oceania - Talc And Steatite - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Eastern Europe - Talc and Steatite - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights