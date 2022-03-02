Notice of the annual general meeting of Tryg A/S

The annual general meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Thursday 31 March 2022 at 15:00 CEST as a virtual-only meeting without the possibility of attending in person.
The agenda is as follows:
- The Supervisory Board’s report on the company’s activities in the past financial year
- Presentation of the annual report for approval and granting of discharge to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board
- Resolution on the appropriation of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report
- Indicative vote on the remuneration report 2021
- Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2022
- Resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board:
- An increase and extension of the existing authorisation to increase the share capital, cf. Articles 8 and 9 of the Articles of Association
- An increase and extension of the existing authorisation to acquire own shares
- Deletion of special authorisation to increase the share capital, cf. Article 8A of the Articles of Association and amendment of Article 10 of the Articles of Association in accordance herewith
- Increase in the number of employee-elected members of the Supervisory Board cf. Article 19 of the Articles of Association
- Indemnification of members of the Supervisory Board and members of the Executive Board as well as executive employees
- Approval of the remuneration policy
- Election of members to the Supervisory Board
- Appointment of auditor
- Authorisation to the chair of the meeting
- Miscellaneous
For further details, please see attached notice of the AGM.
Attachment