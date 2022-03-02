Notice of the annual general meeting of Tryg A/S

English Danish

The annual general meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Thursday 31 March 2022 at 15:00 CEST as a virtual-only meeting without the possibility of attending in person.

The agenda is as follows:

The Supervisory Board’s report on the company’s activities in the past financial year Presentation of the annual report for approval and granting of discharge to the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board Resolution on the appropriation of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report Indicative vote on the remuneration report 2021 Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2022 Resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board: An increase and extension of the existing authorisation to increase the share capital, cf. Articles 8 and 9 of the Articles of Association An increase and extension of the existing authorisation to acquire own shares Deletion of special authorisation to increase the share capital, cf. Article 8A of the Articles of Association and amendment of Article 10 of the Articles of Association in accordance herewith Increase in the number of employee-elected members of the Supervisory Board cf. Article 19 of the Articles of Association Indemnification of members of the Supervisory Board and members of the Executive Board as well as executive employees Approval of the remuneration policy Election of members to the Supervisory Board Appointment of auditor Authorisation to the chair of the meeting Miscellaneous





For further details, please see attached notice of the AGM.

Attachment