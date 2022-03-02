The global broadcast equipment market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027

New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Broadcast Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology, Product Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05068471/?utm_source=GNW





The digital broadcasting segment expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The digital broadcasting segment accounted for the larger share of the broadcast equipment market in 2021.The segment is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Many sports associations and television broadcasters are taking initiatives to broadcast various sports activities such as rock climbing, cricket, football tennis, among others, on linear TVs across the world.These players are extensively adopting inorganic growth strategies to sustain their business position and strengthen customer base.



These factors are expected to accelerate the growth of digital broadcasting technology in the near future.



The video servers segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of broadcast equipment market during the forecast period

The video servers segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Rising number of OTT streaming platforms, rise in digitization, and various technological advancements, including superior video codec, web-based real-time communication, captioning, indexing, and transcoding and aggregation, are some of the factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of video servers in the near future.



The television segment held a larger share of the broadcast equipment market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The television application segment accounted for the larger share of the broadcast equipment market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a higher rate and dominate the market during the forecast period.The increasing direct-to-consumer (D2C) offerings through over the top (OTT) services, such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, include a lot of content that are viewed worldwide.



The growing demand for such broadcasting services, along with the existing terrestrial broadcasting and the increasing satellite broadcasting, has led to the rise in the demand for television broadcasting.



Based on region, North America held the largest share of the broadcast equipment market in 2021

The North America region accounted for the largest share of the broadcast equipment market in 2021. The increasing number of satellite and cable television channels and rapidly growing base of internet users has prompted broadcasters in the region to offer high-quality content to viewers.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the broadcast equipment marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Managers – 30%, and Others – 35%

• By Region: North America – 27%, Europe – 40%, and APAC – 33%



Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), CommScope (US), Evertz Microsystems, Ltd (Canada), Harmonic Inc. (US), EVS Broadcast Equipment (Belgium), Grass Valley (Black Dragon Capital) (Canada), Wellav Technologies Ltd (China), Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L (France), Clyde Broadcast (UK) are some of the key players in the broadcast equipment market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the broadcast equipment market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the broadcast equipment market based on technology, product type, application, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the broadcast equipment market.



It also analyzes as product launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, contracts, and partnerships, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall broadcast equipment market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05068471/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________