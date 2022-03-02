|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 01 March 2022
|£42.25m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 01 March 2022
|£42.25m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|50,348,479
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 01 March 2022 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|83.92p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|83.38p
|Ordinary share price
|72.75p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(13.31%)