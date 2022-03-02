The global IoT market size is expected to grow from USD 300.3 billion in 2021 to USD 650.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2021 to 2026

New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Market with COVID-19 analysis by Component, Organization Size, Focus Area and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944762/?utm_source=GNW

IoT is transforming and redefining virtually all markets and industries in fundamental ways.The rising internet penetration throughout the world, increased demand across industrial and commercial applications, and technological developments are some of the key growth drivers of the IoT market.



Today, each company is focusing on integrating new IoT services and solutions into their contemporary infrastructure, due to which, companies are required to be acquainted with comprehensive, detailed insights about the IoT services.Moreover, organizations should be aware of all the benefits provided to their employees and customers by the services.



There are various channels through which organizations can gain this knowledge.Based on service, the IoT market has been segmented into professional services and managed services.



The professional services segment includes deployment and integration services, consulting services, and support and maintenance services.



In organization size segment, Large enterprises to have a higher market share during the forecast period

Large enterprises are the early adopters of advanced technologies, as they have a more budget and established IT infrastructure.Organizations are adopting IoT for greater visibility and control over operational processes.



This service can help them identify new revenue opportunities by collecting customer data and business insights. Large organizations are expected to continue adopting IoT to enhance the remote monitoring of their businesses with process improvements across regions and comply with various standards and regulations.



Major vendors offering IoT market across the globe are Siemens (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle(US), Cisco (US), Qualcomm(US), SAP(Germany), IBM (US), Google(US), Intel(US), Hitachi(Japan), GE Digital(US), PTC(US), ARM(UK), Software AG (Germany), Partical(US), HQSoaftware (Estonia), Telit (UK), Clearblade (US), Ayla netwaorks (US), Hologram (US), Losant (US), Samsara (US), Litmus Automation (US), Litmus Automation (US), Confidex (Finland).



