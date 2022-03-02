Encompass Integrates with Rossware Business Platform

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it has connected to Rossware Computing’s business management system for streamlined appliance parts purchasing.



Rossware’s ServiceDesk solution offers extensive functionality to assist repair service companies with all facets of their business from initial call taking and dispatch to parts inventory management and accounting. Integration with Encompass enables users to quickly order appliance parts online right from ServiceDesk without having to visit the supplier’s ecommerce site.

“Connecting with ServiceDesk greatly simplifies parts procurement for Encompass customers that use the platform,” said Encompass President and CEO Robert Coolidge. “The appliance service industry is more stretched to capacity than ever before, so anything that can be done to help expedite and streamline the repair process is a bonus.”

ServiceDesk integrates with Encompass via API, enabling users that are existing Encompass customers to view real-time parts availability and pricing, submit orders and check delivery status from a single dashboard.

“We developed ServiceDesk to offer the repair industry a comprehensive one-stop solution to manage their business,” said Rossware President and CEO Glade Ross. “Integrating with parts distributors like Encompass is another value add for the thousands of servicers that use our platform.”

Coolidge said Encompass was among the first parts suppliers to implement direct system connectivity to partners such manufacturers, warranty providers and other entities similar to Rossware. The company recently added RESTful services as an upgraded integration option.

“Encompass was at the forefront of leveraging technology to enable fast, easy access to our parts inventory and order placement system,” said Coolidge. “With ServiceDesk, we are able to further assist the service industry in more easily obtaining the parts they need right away to perform critical appliance product repairs.”

About Rossware

Rossware Computing, Inc. is dedicated to the production and robust support of innovative solutions to real and operational servicing needs. We are continuously and rapidly developing and improving. Our biggest input is the real-life experience among thousands of active and intelligent users. To maximize the benefit of feedback from those users, we foster a corporate culture that attracts and retains creative, practical, and energetic employees who are driven to “make computers think”. . . in particular, for the very and specific purpose of making our clients' lives better.

About Encompass

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.