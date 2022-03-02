English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 2 March 2022 at 13:30 EET

Sanoma delivered company’s own shares based on share plans

Sanoma has today delivered a total of 291,719 own shares (without consideration and after taxes) to 116 employees of the Group as part of its long-term share-based incentive plans. The share delivery is based on the Performance Share Plan 2019−2021 and Restricted Share Plan 2019−2021. More detailed information about the incentive plans is available on sanoma.com.

After the share delivery, Sanoma holds a total of 387,895 own shares.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

