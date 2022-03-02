Laurie Zaucha Joins Congruity Group’s Board of Directors

KERNERSVILLE, N.C., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congruity Group has announced the appointment of Laurie Zaucha, an accomplished human resources executive, to its Board of Directors.



“We are thrilled to add Laurie Zaucha to our Board of Directors. She brings a global experience to our Board that is important as we continue our expansion,” Darrin Hunter, CEO of Congruity HR, said. “Laurie will be a valuable resource to me in my role as CEO as someone that has successfully helped grow and scale a global human resource services business. I look forward to her involvement in our future growth.”

“We are very excited about the potential for the Congruity platform; organic growth has been tremendous, but we are also continuing to evaluate strategic acquisitions for the platform,” said Paul Schilpp, Managing Director of RFE Investment Partners. “The acquisition opportunities will allow us to expand on a national basis and that aligns very well with the experiences that Laurie Zaucha will bring to the Congruity Board.”

Ms. Zaucha brings almost 30 years of extensive human resources leadership and expertise to Congruity Group. She has a proven track record for being a strategic and operational leader, focused on creating a values-oriented and results-driven culture. Previously, Ms. Zaucha served as the Chief Human Resources Officer of Paychex for 9 years and PAETEC for 4 years. Additionally, she served in various other human resources positions at large corporations such as Bausch + Lomb, Footstar Inc., Starbucks Coffee Company, and Pizza Hut Inc.

“It is an honor to join Congruity Group’s Board of Directors and be part of a values-led company that truly believes people are their most powerful asset,” Ms. Zaucha said. “I am excited to partner with Congruity’s leadership team and Board to continue growing and scaling the company.”

Ms. Zaucha holds a Master of Science in Management from Purdue University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology from Bentley University. She also serves on Boards for the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes, where she is Board Chair, and Monroe Community College Foundation.

About Congruity HR PEO:

Congruity HR PEO delivers comprehensive HR solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, sharpening their competitive advantage. Comprised of respected industry executives and certified HR professionals, Congruity HR provides hands-on, expert human resource services to reduce administrative burdens, ensure compliance with employer regulations, and effectively manage employment cost. The company’s extensive HR service offering includes a full range of health and workers’ compensation insurance products, tax administration, risk management services, and advanced technology.

About RFE:

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the U.S. RFE is a long-standing Connecticut-based firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market leading middle market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.