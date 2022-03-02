Laser Procedure of Florida Hosts Laser Tattoo Removal Grand Opening Featuring the Astanza Trinity and Zimmer Cryo in Orlando, FL

Orlando, Florida, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser Procedure of Florida offers advanced laser tattoo removal treatments featuring the Astanza Trinity laser and Zimmer Cryo cooling machine in Orlando, Florida. The up-and-coming laser practice holds its grand opening on Saturday, March 5, from 1 to 5 PM. Laser Procedure of Florida completely removes unwanted tattoos and fades existing body art to improve cover-up tattoos. Its mission is to deliver unparalleled tattoo removal results using cutting-edge laser technology at an affordable price.

“Laser Procedure of Florida focuses on providing the best laser tattoo removal experience throughout the greater Orlando area. Our clients can sense that from our clean practice environment, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and free consultations and competitive pricing,” said Alfredo Jativa, owner. “Investing in the Astanza Trinity was a clear choice because of its ability to eliminate any tattoo, no matter its colors. Combined with the Zimmer Cryo, our clients can receive excellent fading and removal results while receiving the safest, most comfortable treatment application.”

Thanks to its dual-wavelength Nd:YAG and ruby laser systems, the Astanza Trinity is the industry’s most advanced Q-switched laser technology. Together, these systems emit three full-powered wavelengths that target and treat all ink colors, including resistant bright blue and green pigments. The Trinity’s power is unmatched, giving Laser Procedure of Florida’s practitioners the ability to remove unwanted tattoo ink with high efficiency and fewer treatments.

The Zimmer Cryo cooling machine is a non-invasive device that produces superior skin numbing before, during, and after a laser session by directing freezing air at the treatment site. The Zimmer Cryo mitigates pain, reduces swelling, and minimizes any risks of thermal injury.

“Laser Procedure of Florida’s drive for great results plus our industry-leading Trinity laser makes them a premier destination for individuals with unwanted tattoos,” said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Account Representative. “Astanza is happy to partner with Alfredo and his team as they meet the skin needs of people in the Orlando area.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Laser Procedure of Florida is currently offering 50% off the first treatment for new customers throughout March 2022. The grand opening will feature local artists’ art, food and beverages by La Antioqueña Restaurant, and live music by Dr. Thomas Alber.

About Laser Procedure of Florida

Laser Procedure of Florida was founded to provide a professional laser tattoo removal experience for the greater Orlando population. Laser Procedure of Florida is dedicated to patient comfort, effective removal results, and affordable pricing. All technicians have been professionally trained at New Look Laser College and have earned designations as Certified Laser Specialists (CLS) and Laser Safety Officers (LSO).

For more information about Laser Procedure of Florida, visit https://lptattremoval.com/, call (407) 513-2134, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Laser Procedure of Florida is located at 3708 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.