Broadwind Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

CICERO, Ill., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.



FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS

(As compared to the full-year 2020)

Total revenue of $145.6 million, (27%) y/y

Total gross profit of $5.5 million, (69%) y/y

Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million, +65% y/y



FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

(As compared to the fourth quarter 2020)

Total revenue of $26.0 million, (35%) y/y

Total gross profit of $1.0 million, (64%) y/y

Total net loss of ($4.1) million, or ($0.21) per basic share

Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of ($1.2) million

Total cash and excess availability of $14.9 million



For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported total sales of $26.0 million, a decline of 35% when compared to the prior year period. The Company reported a net loss of ($4.1) million, or ($0.21) per basic share in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to a net loss of ($2.0) million, or ($0.12) per basic share, in the fourth quarter 2020. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of ($1.2) million in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $0.2 million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter results within the Heavy Fabrications segment were impacted by a near-term pause in wind tower orders, as higher commodity steel costs, supply chain challenges and uncertainty related to renewable energy production tax credits delayed near-term order activity. A year-over-year decline in Heavy Fabrications segment adjusted EBITDA more than offset a continued recovery within the Gearing segment, driven by a sustained recovery in both energy and mining customer demand.

Tower quoting activity increased during the first quarter 2022, as customers began to reserve tower production capacity for the second half of 2022 and into 2023. To date, the Company has nearly 50% of optimal tower production capacity booked for the full-year 2022.

ORDERS AND BACKLOG

Total orders increased 55% year-over-year to $55.8 million in the fourth quarter 2021, with significant year-over-year order growth across all reporting segments. During the fourth quarter 2021, Heavy Fabrication segment orders increased by $3.6 million on a year-over-year basis to $31.1 million; Gearing segment orders increased $11.0 million to $16.8 million; and Industrial Solutions segment orders increased $5.2 million to $7.9 million.

Total backlog increased 15% year-over-year to $106.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2021, Heavy Fabrication segment orders represented approximately 60% of the Company’s total backlog.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“We continued to leverage our precision manufacturing expertise across a diverse portfolio of end-markets during the fourth quarter, an approach that served to mitigate a transitory pause in wind tower demand,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “Total customer orders increased by more than 55% in the fourth quarter to the highest level in nearly three years. Total backlog at year-end was approximately 40% higher than at the end of the third quarter 2021, given accelerating activity levels within both energy and industrial markets.”

“Near-term wind tower demand remains impacted by a combination of legislative delays around a proposed Production Tax Credit extension, elevated raw materials costs and pronounced supply chain disruptions,” continued Blashford. “Despite these challenges, our core investment thesis remains intact, with more than 100 gigawatts of new onshore wind capacity forecasted to come online in the United States by 2030, as demand for cost-competitive renewable energy rises across commercial, industrial and utility markets. We remain well-positioned to capitalize on the current energy transition, one that seeks to replace aging, carbon-centric power generators with long-lived, sustainable development projects.”

“During 2021, we introduced a series of strategic initiatives within our Gearing segment designed to expand our available markets, lessen customer lead-times, reduce fixed overhead costs and streamline critical business processes,” continued Blashford. “During the fourth quarter, Gearing segment revenue increased by 70% on a year-over-year basis to $8.3 million, a performance made possible by the targeted strategic actions taken last year. Gearing segment orders increased by nearly 200% at quarter-end, while backlog increased by more than 120% to $32 million, as demand within key energy markets continues to increase. We are encouraged by the positive inflection within our Gearing segment and look forward to further advancing this business.”

“Looking ahead, we anticipate continued strength within our non-wind end-markets, as reflected by current order rates and backlog levels,” continued Blashford. “Although our core wind markets are expected to be soft during the first half of 2022, we remain in the early phase of a broader recovery in onshore wind tower demand. Accordingly, we anticipate increasing customer interest in securing tower production capacity as commodity prices normalize and policy uncertainty becomes clearer.”

“For the first quarter of 2022, we currently anticipate non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.5 million, subject to market conditions,” concluded Blashford.

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment

Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers and industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales declined by $15.1 million to $14.7 million in the fourth quarter 2021, as compared to the prior year period. This decrease is primarily due to a 62% decline in tower sections sold. The decline in tower section sales was primarily attributable to a near-term pause in customer demand. The segment reported an operating loss of ($1.3) million, versus operating income of $1.6 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was break-even in the fourth quarter 2021, a decline of $2.8 million versus the fourth quarter 2020.

Gearing Segment

Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales increased by $3.4 million to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter 2021, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to increased demand within the energy and mining markets. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.5) million in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to an operating loss of ($1.9) million in the prior year period. The segment reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021, an increase of $1.6 million versus the fourth quarter 2020.

Industrial Solutions Segment

Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.

Industrial Solutions segment sales declined $2.7 million to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021 as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by lower order intake during the first part of 2021, as well as supply chain issues experienced during the fourth quarter of 2021. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.2) million in the fourth quarter 2021, a decrease of $0.6 compared to the prior year period. The segment reported break-even non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2021, a decline of $0.6 million versus the prior year period.

ABOUT BROADWIND



Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



The Company provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other stock payments, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-cash gains and losses) as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company’s management uses this supplemental information when it internally evaluates its performance, reviews financial trends and makes operating and strategic decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results, which allows investors to evaluate the Company’s performance using the same methodology and information as used by the Company’s management. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 852 $ 3,372 Accounts receivable, net 13,802 15,337 Employee retention credit receivable 497 - Contract assets 1,136 2,253 Inventories, net 33,377 26,724 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,661 2,909 Total current assets 52,325 50,595 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 43,655 45,195 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,029 19,321 Intangible assets, net 3,453 4,186 Other assets 585 385 TOTAL ASSETS $ 118,047 $ 119,682 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Line of credit and other notes payable $ 6,650 $ 1,406 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,060 1,427 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,775 1,832 Accounts payable 16,462 18,180 Accrued liabilities 3,654 6,307 Customer deposits 12,082 18,819 Total current liabilities 42,683 47,971 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 177 9,381 Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion 2,481 1,996 Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion 18,405 19,569 Other 167 104 Total long-term liabilities 21,230 31,050 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 19,859,650 and 17,211,498 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 20 17 Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (1,842 ) (1,842 ) Additional paid-in capital 395,372 384,749 Accumulated deficit (339,416 ) (342,263 ) Total stockholders' equity 54,134 40,661 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 118,047 $ 119,682





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 26,011 $ 40,322 $ 145,619 $ 198,496 Cost of sales 25,054 37,648 140,108 180,495 Gross profit 957 2,674 5,511 18,001 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 4,749 4,309 17,372 16,846 Intangible amortization 183 183 733 733 Total operating expenses 4,932 4,492 18,105 17,579 Operating (loss) income (3,975 ) (1,818 ) (12,594 ) 422 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), net: Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness - - 9,151 - Interest expense, net (313 ) (330 ) (1,129 ) (1,984 ) Other, net 122 126 7,444 123 Total other (expense) income, net (191 ) (204 ) 15,466 (1,861 ) Net (loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes (4,166 ) (2,022 ) 2,872 (1,439 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (76 ) (55 ) 25 48 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (4,090 ) $ (1,967 ) $ 2,847 $ (1,487 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC: Net (loss) income $ (0.21 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.09 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 19,516 16,938 18,726 16,746 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED: Net (loss) income $ (0.21 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.09 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 19,516 16,938 19,388 16,746





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 2,847 $ (1,487 ) Adjustments to reconcile net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization expense 6,336 6,279 Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness (9,151 ) - Deferred income taxes (2 ) (4 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap agreements 23 167 Stock-based compensation 1,541 1,295 Allowance for doubtful accounts (426 ) 346 Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan 1,193 - Gain on disposal of assets (33 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,961 2,627 Employee retention credit receivable (497 ) - Contract assets 1,117 (2,253 ) Inventories (6,653 ) 5,139 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 133 (865 ) Accounts payable (1,736 ) (3,320 ) Accrued liabilities (2,676 ) 1,229 Customer deposits (6,737 ) (3,898 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities (66 ) 75 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (12,826 ) 5,330 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (1,707 ) (1,547 ) Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment 33 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,674 ) (1,547 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit 156,004 153,891 Payments on line of credit (150,899 ) (164,163 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 817 9,530 Payments on long-term debt (161 ) (1,186 ) Principal payments on finance leases (1,672 ) (992 ) Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock (1,423 ) (139 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock, net 9,314 232 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11,980 (2,827 ) - NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (2,520 ) 956 CASH beginning of the period 3,372 2,416 CASH end of the period $ 852 $ 3,372 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 741 $ 1,449 Income taxes paid $ 102 $ 81 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Equipment additions via finance lease $ 2,757 $ 3,196 Non-cash purchases of property and equipment $ 18 $ 376





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ORDERS: Heavy Fabrications $ 31,150 $ 27,536 $ 93,246 $ 105,843 Gearing 16,757 5,741 46,081 25,117 Industrial Solutions 7,866 2,682 19,698 17,922 Total orders $ 55,773 $ 35,959 $ 159,025 $ 148,882 REVENUES: Heavy Fabrications $ 14,713 $ 29,776 $ 101,994 $ 155,198 Gearing 8,268 4,863 28,583 25,136 Industrial Solutions 3,044 5,783 15,402 18,299 Corporate and Other (14 ) (100 ) (360 ) (137 ) Total revenues $ 26,011 $ 40,322 $ 145,619 $ 198,496 OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT: Heavy Fabrications $ (1,341 ) $ 1,624 $ (3,214 ) $ 10,385 Gearing (504 ) (1,948 ) (2,593 ) (3,883 ) Industrial Solutions (217 ) 385 (386 ) 881 Corporate and Other (1,913 ) (1,879 ) (6,401 ) (6,961 ) Total operating profit/(loss $ (3,975 ) $ (1,818 ) $ (12,594 ) $ 422





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Consolidated Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (Loss) Income $ (4,090 ) $ (1,967 ) $ 2,847 $ (1,487 ) Interest Expense 313 330 1,129 1,984 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (76 ) (55 ) 25 48 Depreciation and Amortization 1,577 1,518 6,336 6,279 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 1,067 395 2,872 1,161 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1,209 ) 221 13,209 7,985





Heavy Fabrications Segment Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 367 $ 1,270 $ 6,996 $ 7,949 Interest Expense 149 79 530 356 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (1,742 ) 389 382 2,193 Depreciation 941 905 3,844 3,737 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 244 66 975 205 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (41 ) $ 2,709 $ 12,727 $ 14,440





Gearing Segment Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (Loss) Income $ (554 ) $ (1,924 ) $ 1,280 $ (3,957 ) Interest Expense 30 11 62 100 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 20 (35 ) 30 (26 ) Depreciation and Amortization 472 459 1,855 1,961 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 173 30 531 86 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 141 $ (1,459 ) $ 3,758 $ (1,836 )





Industrial Solutions Segment Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (Loss) Income $ (196 ) $ 391 $ 488 $ 824 Interest Expense 13 21 56 39 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (34 ) (38 ) 21 3 Depreciation and Amortization 110 111 425 430 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 64 39 211 103 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (43 ) $ 524 $ 1,201 $ 1,399



