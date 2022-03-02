Evelo Biosciences to Participate in Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing SINTAX™ medicines as a new modality of orally delivered treatments for inflammatory disease, today announced that Simba Gill, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evelo, will participate in a panel discussion titled “GI/Microbiome” at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the panel will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of Evelo's website at http://ir.evelobio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on the small intestinal axis, SINTAX™, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for their potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases.

Evelo currently has three product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn .

