Junior League of Palm Springs Desert Communities Celebrates 30th Anniversary

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Junior League of Palm Springs Desert Communities (JLPSDC) is pleased to celebrate 30 years of dedicated service to the Coachella Valley and announce its new Women's Advancement Award.

Since its founding in 1901, the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. (AJLI) has evolved into one of the oldest, largest, and most effective women's volunteer organizations in the world, encompassing more than 125,000 women in 295 Leagues. The members of all AJLI worldwide are dedicated to improving the social, cultural, and political fabric of their communities and stand at the forefront of social reform by tackling current issues—including domestic violence, human trafficking, foster care, teen self-esteem, cybercrimes, literacy, and the environment.

The Junior League of Palm Springs Desert Communities, nearly 100 members strong, is committed to making a difference in the Greater Coachella Valley. Over the last 30 years, JLPSDC has provided thousands of volunteer hours, and its members have raised more than $1,000,000 in funding to support local organizations such as the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, SafeHouse of the Desert, Gilda's Club Desert Cities, Harrison House, Hacienda Valdez, Martha's Village and Kitchen, and many others.

Among the most impactful community programs is the annual "Day of Empowerment," a one-day skills and training workshop, benefiting The Boys and Girls Club of Coachella Valley, that teaches young women tools and strategies to build their self-confidence. "Kids in the Kitchen," in partnership with the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert, is a popular event that addresses the urgent crisis surrounding childhood nutrition. Historically, the beloved "Festival of Gingerbread Houses" fundraiser has been a big success, creating priceless memories for JLPSDC members over the years.

A highlight of the 30th Anniversary is the announcement of the new Women's Advancement Award. "We are pleased to celebrate this milestone with a commitment to women in our desert community," said President Pilar Lopez. "Empowering women as catalysts for change has been the mission of Junior League since its inception. We will continue this mission of creating lasting community impact through our new award" she added. JLPSDC welcomes all women of all backgrounds who value the Mission.

About the Junior League of Palm Springs Desert Communities:

Founded in 1991, the Junior League of Palm Springs Desert Communities is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action of trained volunteers. For more information, volunteer projects, and membership, please visit www.juniorleagueps.org or email jlpsdc.info@gmail.com.

