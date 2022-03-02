Manitoba Harvest to Unveil New Superfood Lineup

MINNEAPOLIS and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest, the world’s leading hemp foods brand and pioneer in the natural foods industry, will unveil its new product lineup at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West, to be held March 10-12 in Anaheim, CA.



Attendees are invited to experience the power of hemp food as Manitoba Harvest introduces a line of Hemp Protein items blended with other powerful plants like Matcha and Kale, along with new formats like Ground Hemp Seeds which offer greater convenience to consumers looking to incorporate hemp into baked goods and snacks.

Find Manitoba Harvest at booth #1461 in Hall B. Full event details are available here.

“Hemp has been one of the most misunderstood plants for decades, and we’re thrilled to see consumers beginning to understand its nutritional value. These new items take full advantage of Hemp’s Protein and Omega content and will be a perfect option for consumers looking to enhance their wellness routine,” said Sam Garfinkel, VP of Marketing at Manitoba Harvest.

Manitoba Harvest’s Power of Hemp Lineup Includes:

Hemp+ Matcha – This new Hemp protein powder blend delivers a kick of caffeine to boost your smoothie and fuel your morning.

This new Hemp protein powder blend delivers a kick of caffeine to boost your smoothie and fuel your morning. Hemp+ Supergreens – An innovative new combination of Hemp protein powder and greens like Kale and Spinach for a super smoothie solution.

An innovative new combination of Hemp protein powder and greens like Kale and Spinach for a super smoothie solution. Hemp+ Chia & Flax – Three nutrient dense seeds come together to make a perfectly blended mix for breakfast and baked goods.

Three nutrient dense seeds come together to make a perfectly blended mix for breakfast and baked goods. Ground Hemp Seed – The same Hemp seeds you know and love, now in a new format to add convenience for boosted baking.

The same Hemp seeds you know and love, now in a new format to add convenience for boosted baking. Roasted Hemp Seeds with Sea Salt – Power-packed snacks with 10g of Protein, 10g of Omega 3&6, and 11g of Fiber per serving.

These items are great for boosting your smoothies, baked goods, and snacks!

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods, and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification.

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality, sustainability, and consumer wellness. They are a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ I TSX: TLRY), dedicated to hemp education and consumer wellness.

With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Wellness Bars, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, their products are sold globally in approximately 17,000 retail stores across the United States and Canada. From Manitoba Harvest themselves: “Whether you are buying our organic hemp hearts or our natural hemp hearts, you know you’re getting the best possible hemp product – grown by farmers who really care about their crops and monitored by Manitoba Harvest agronomists who are experts in the space.”

For U.S., visit www.manitobaharvest.com to learn more about the brand story and purchase products.

For Canada, visit www.manitobaharvest.ca to learn more about the brand story and purchase products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Tilray or that the Tilray deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Tilray does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events.

