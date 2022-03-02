Lee Enterprises Sends Letter to Shareholders Ahead of March 10 Annual Meeting

Urges Shareholders to Vote “ FOR” the Board’s Highly Experienced Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card



Shareholders Should Vote by Phone or Internet to Ensure Their Vote is Received by March 10 Meeting Date

DAVENPORT, Iowa, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE) (“Lee”) today sent a letter to shareholders urging them to vote “FOR” the Board’s three nominees standing for reelection at Lee’s 2022 Annual Meeting on March 10: Chairman Mary Junck, Lead Independent Director Herb Moloney and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray.

The letter highlights the recent recommendation from leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) to vote the WHITE proxy card “FOR” all of Lee’s director nominees; the significant progress Lee is making on the continued execution of its Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy; and the strength of Lee’s incumbent, highly qualified and recently refreshed Board.

The letter also reminds shareholders that in the last few weeks, Alden Global Capital, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Alden”) has also filed two lawsuits against Lee as part of its campaign, both of which were recently rejected by the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Lee’s Board urges shareholders to protect their investment by voting “FOR” ALL the Board’s three nominees using the WHITE proxy card. If you have already returned a blue proxy card sent by Alden, you can change your vote by signing, dating, and returning a WHITE proxy card. Only your latest dated proxy card will be counted.

The letter and additional information related to Lee’s 2022 annual meeting can be found at investors.lee.net/2022-annual-meeting.

If you have any questions or require any assistance in voting your shares, please contact Lee’s proxy solicitor:

Morrow Sodali LLC

509 Madison Avenue Suite 1206

New York, NY 10022

Shareholders Call Toll Free: 800-662-5200

Banks, Brokers, Trustees, and Other Nominees Call Collect: 203-658-9400

Email: LEE@investor.MorrowSodali.com

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average circulation of 1.0 million, and our legacy website, including acquisitions, reach more than 47 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Contact

IR@lee.net

(563) 383-2100 Media Contact

Jamie Tully/Jenny Gore

Sard Verbinnen & Co

Lee-SVC@sardverb.com



