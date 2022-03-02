Cardiac Ablation Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global cardiac ablation market size is projected to show tremendous growth during the forecast timeframe, owing to the several regions the world over is witnessing a robust rise in the number of people being diagnosed with various forms of cardiovascular ailments. Below mentioned is a detailed list of trends that may positively impact the market forecast:





North America (regional valuation may exceed $3.5 billion)

High effectiveness of radiofrequency (RF) ablators attracts demand:

The North America cardiac ablation market size from radiofrequency (RF) ablators may record 13.8% CAGR through 2028 due to the product’s high availability in many countries. Treatments that use RF ablators offer several advantages to patients, such as quick relief, high survival rate, cost-effectiveness, and reduced procedural time, which will escalate their demand among patients.

Surgery a highly favored approach among end-users:

The surgical approach accounted for a share worth over $353 million in the industry in 2021. Doctors are adopting the surgical ablation procedure on a large scale as it is highly effective in treating patients diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Many minimally invasive procedures have been developed to facilitate the surgical cardiac ablation, such as off-bypass thoracostomy, mini-thoracostomy, and video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery, which will drive the preference for surgery-based cardiac ablation procedure.

Hospitals may emerge as major end-users of cardiac ablation treatment:

Hospitals held nearly 56% share of the North America cardiac ablation market in 2021. The number of patient visits across hospitals are rising, thereby increasing the demand for cardiac ablation procedure among people suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

Governments are also increasing their investments to develop an advanced healthcare infrastructure and help hospitals adopt advanced technologies in their treatments. Since the hospital settings are becoming advanced every year, the demand for innovative treatments like cardiac ablation will rise at a robust rate across the region.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation may exceed $1.9 billion):

Cryoablation emerges as a highly demanded non-invasive surgery:

Cryoablation generated a revenue of more than $7 million in the Asia Pacific cardiac ablation market in 2021. The region is witnessing a notable hike in cardiac arrhythmia cases, which has amplified the need for minimally invasive surgical procedures among patients. Moreover, customized probes for cryoablation are readily available due to the rising awareness of innovative treatment options among the regional population.

There are many advantages of opting for the cryoablation procedure, including minimal post-surgery scarring, decreased side-effects, shorter recovery time, and lesser damage to the surrounding healthy tissues, thereby positively influencing its preference among patients.

Catheter-based approach gains momentum:

The catheter approach captured more than 70% share of the industry in 2021. Patients are becoming increasingly aware of the advantages of opting for catheter-based procedures, such as high survival rate, minimal adverse effects, and quick relief, among others. In addition, doctors have witnessed a higher success rate and effectiveness of using the catheter approach to treat cardiac ailments, which will increase the demand for the catheter-based cardiac ablation procedure.

Robust use of cardiac ablation procedure in atrial fibrillation & flutter:

The atrial fibrillation & flutter applications may cross $900 million in the Asia Pacific cardiac ablation industry by 2028. The incidences of atrial fibrillation and flutter are rising at a significant rate across the region. Some of the factors contributing to the growing cases of cardiac arrhythmia include obesity, smoking, and an unhealthy lifestyle.

Moreover, many countries across APAC region have a large percentage of the elderly population, which adds to the burden of cardiovascular ailments like atrial fibrillation & flutter, thereby accelerating the adoption of the cardiac ablation treatment.

Europe (regional valuation likely to go past $2.5 billion):

Electric ablators find strong use in arrhythmic heart diseases:

Electric ablators captured more than 9% revenue share of the Europe cardiac ablation market in 2021. Electric ablators have witnessed a high success rate among patients suffering from arrhythmic heart ailments. The ablators are also undergoing various technological advancements, which will foster their adoption among end-users.

Tachycardia application of cardiac ablation procedure gains traction:

The tachycardia application is likely to register 15.5% CAGR in the Europe market through 2028. Several factors, such as fluctuating blood pressure, increasing consumption of caffeine & alcohol, and substance imbalance are contributing to the high incidence of tachycardia. To combat this disease, many healthcare companies are integrating advanced technologies to enhance the capabilities of their procedures, which will escalate the adoption of cardiac ablation procedure across the region.

