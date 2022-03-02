CareDx Partners with the National Kidney Foundation to Advocate for Kidney Transplant Patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it is teaming up with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) to support National Kidney Month initiatives aimed at improving outcomes for kidney transplant recipients and those suffering from kidney failure.



This marks the seventh consecutive year that CareDx is supporting NKF’s Kidney Patient Summit on Capitol Hill, which is taking place virtually this year on March 2, 2022. Patient representatives will be advocating for more research funding to accelerate the early detection of chronic kidney disease, which could help physicians reverse or delay the need for transplantation.

“CareDx is completely committed to raising awareness, amplifying, and supporting the incredible work being done by the National Kidney Foundation to improve outcomes for patients living with chronic kidney disease and those undergoing transplantation,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “From legislative advocacy to patient education, these efforts represent our sacrosanct commitment to help patients with kidney disease at every stage of their journey – from early interventions to pre-transplant care to post-transplant monitoring.”

“Care Dx has been a steadfast supporter and advocate for people with kidney disease, especially through their advocacy around the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act, which became law in 2020,” said Kevin Longino, Chief Executive Officer at the National Kidney Foundation. “We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to working with them to enact the Living Donor Protection Act, to increase federal funding for kidney research and prevention activities, and to advance other kidney policy priorities.”

CareDx is also co-hosting an educational webinar with the Northern California Chapter of NKF to help patients gain new insights on:

Innovations in Kidney Care. Held on March 15, this webinar will cover the latest advances in wearable dialysis, post-organ transplant surveillance, and digital apps to help patients achieve their health goals. Webinar speakers include the following: Glenda V. Roberts, a kidney transplant recipient and the Director of External Relations and Patient Engagement at the Kidney Research Institute Center for Dialysis Innovation, Department of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, University of Washington; Jay A. Graham MD, MBA, FACS, Associate Professor, Abdominal Transplant Surgeon, Pancreas Transplantation Surgical Director, Montefiore-Einstein Center for Transplantation; and Jeff Rogers, MD, FACS, Clinical Field Director at CareDx and former Abdominal Transplant Surgeon. The webinar will be moderated by Alexandra Harrison-Flaxman, a kidney transplant recipient and Community Engagement Manager at CareDx. To register for the webinar, sign up here.



March is National Kidney Month, a time when communities across the country raise awareness about kidney disease. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a serious condition affecting 1 in 7 adults and an estimated 37 million people in the United States.1 Despite its prevalence, early-stage kidney disease usually has no symptoms.1 Often overlooked until symptoms appear, CKD is progressive and can put patients at risk for serious health complications, including kidney failure.1

