Walden University and HealthLinx Announce Virtual Workshop for Magnet Program Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden University and HealthLinx are jointly providing a 2022 Magnet Program Director virtual workshop, "Spring Training for Magnet Program Directors," from April 5-6, 2022.

"Walden University is dedicated to providing continuing education and professional development opportunities for nurses throughout various stages of their careers," says Dr. Tracy Slemp, dean of Walden's College of Nursing. "This new workshop will help Magnet Program Directors enhance their knowledge of their role and responsibilities as they lead their healthcare organizations in demonstrating a culture of nursing excellence in pursuit of a successful Magnet® designation."

The workshop will feature sessions that will take a deep-dive into the new Magnet® Manual and related updates from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for 2022. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from expert-level, experienced Magnet® leaders, and to participate in an interactive Question and Answer session with these experts at the end of each day.

"This is an exciting opportunity to engage Magnet Program Directors across the country with intricate details to help guide their organization's Magnet® Journey," says Gina Boring, HealthLinx executive vice president of nursing excellence. "This workshop is a great opportunity to bring this group together to hear from leading experts who have been in their seat before and can speak from past experiences and provide critical updates to the current climate. This is a really unique way for MPDs to truly understand the finer details and necessary steps to achieve these recognitions."

As an added incentive, attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 8.25 contact hours. Each registrant for the workshop will receive access to all sessions taking place over both days.

Walden University is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development through the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation (P0469). Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® are registered trademarks of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The products and services of HealthLinx are neither sponsored nor endorsed by ANCC. All Rights Reserved.

###

About Walden University

More than 50 years ago, Walden University was founded to support adult learners in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 120 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 250 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

About HealthLinx

HealthLinx® is a Nursing Leadership, Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® Consulting partner for hospitals seeking performance improvement. We are obsessed with transforming healthcare facilities into great places to work that always deliver elite patient care.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

Media Contact(s):

Jacquelyn Manetakis

Senior Director, Global Communications

(630) 303-4438

jacquelyn.manetakis@adtalem.com

Adam Hritzak

Marketing Director, HealthLinx

(614) 542-3343

Adam.hritzak@healthlinx.com

Related Images











Image 1: MPD Spring Training Workshop

















Image 2: Walden University

















Image 3: HealthLinx









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment