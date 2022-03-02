Burin Gold appoints new Director and Corporate Secretary and grants incentive stock options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burin Gold Corp. (“Burin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BURG) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Perry Ing as an independent Director to the Board of the Company and has appointed Mr. Stephen Sulis, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, to serve as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Furthermore, the Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company.



Mr. Ing has 25 years experience in the Canadian mining industry. Over the past 15 years, he has held positions as Chief Financial Officer of Mountain Province Diamonds, Kirkland Lake Gold and McEwen Mining. Prior to that he worked at Barrick Gold and Goldcorp and started his career in the mining practice at PwC. Perry obtained his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant in Canada, Certified Professional Accountant in the United States and is also a CFA Charterholder.

Mr. Sulis holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration as well as an advanced diploma in international business studies from the Capilano University, North Vancouver. He is currently working as Chief Financial Officer with several companies listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange and has in-depth experience and knowledge of Corporate Governance at a board level. Stephen replaced Ms. Jaclyn Ruptash who resigned from the Company effective February 28, 2022.

Burin Gold’s CEO, David Clark, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Ing to our Board. Perry has extensive experience in both mining and finance, which will add additional strength to our team as we continue to advance our exploration asset in Newfoundland. I would also like to thank Ms. Jaclyn Ruptash for her commitment and leadership as Corporate Secretary to the Company and wish her all the best in the future.”

The Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.45 per share.

About Burin Gold Corp.

Burin Gold is a newly listed public company on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s principal asset is its Hickey’s Pond-Paradise Gold Project on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland. This project contains the Hickey’s Pond gold prospect, drill tested with an initial 1,000 m drill program in 2020 with best results of 10.8 m of 4.43 g/t Au, as well as numerous other historical high-sulphidation epithermal gold showings that have yet to be drill tested. The Company has initiated a 10,000 m diamond drill program on the property in Q1/2022 and expects to be drilling throughout the year.

Acknowledgement

The Company acknowledges the financial assistance of the Mineral Development Division, Department of Industry, Energy, and Technology, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador, via its Junior Exploration Assistance Program. The program provides valuable financial rebates on exploration expenditures made in the province to qualifying exploration companies. The Company has benefited from the program yearly since 2018.

On behalf of the Board

“David Clark”

CEO & Director

Forward Looking Statements

