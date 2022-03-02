Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

Cowen 42 nd Annual Health Care Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 12:50 p.m. ET. Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 12:40 p.m. ET.

The conference events will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.

