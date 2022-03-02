PolyPid Announces 750th Patient Enrolled in SHIELD I Phase 3 Clinical Trial of D-PLEX₁₀₀ in Abdominal Surgery

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, announced today that the 750th patient has been enrolled into its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 SHIELD I study evaluating D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in abdominal surgery. Upon completion of the 30-day follow-up assessment for the 750th patient, based on an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an unblinded interim analysis will be conducted. This interim analysis is expected to occur during the second quarter of this year, and will allow for early trial conclusion due to efficacy, futility, or for sample size re-assessment.



“We are very pleased with the recent high rate of enrollment in SHIELD I, especially considering the recent disruption to hospitals caused by the surge of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant,” stated Amir Weisberg, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPid. “The planned, unblinded interim analysis will strengthen the adaptive design of the study so that we can more precisely define the targeted patient enrollment range. It can also potentially allow for stopping the trial earlier than planned, if the efficacy results on SSIs are overwhelming.”

The FDA has previously agreed, provided the Phase 3 study results are adequate, that a single pivotal study is sufficient for potential approval of D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of SSIs in colorectal (abdominal) surgery.

About D-PLEX 100

PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is a novel drug product candidate designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs. Following the administration of D-PLEX 100 into the surgical site, the PLEX technology enables a prolonged and continuous release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in high local concentration of the drug for a period of four weeks for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to prevent SSIs caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX 100 has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. D-PLEX 100 has also received two Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations as well as two Fast Track designations for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection and for the prevention of sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), is a phase 3 biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over pre-determined durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of abdominal and sternal surgical site infections (SSIs).

