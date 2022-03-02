Hillman Solutions Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

CINCINNATI, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”) reported today selected financial results for the year ended December 25, 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 5.3% to $344.5 million as compared to prior year quarter net sales of $327.1 million

GAAP Net income for fourth quarter of 2021 was income of $6.5 million compared to a loss of $14.0 million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 10.4% to $38.6 million compared to $43.1 million in the prior year quarter



Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Net sales for the year ended December 25, 2021 increased 4.2% to $1,426.0 million as compared to $1,368.3 million in 2020

GAAP Net loss for the year ended December 25, 2021 was a loss of $38.3 million compared to a loss of $24.5 million in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the year ended December 25, 2021 decreased 6.2% to $207.4 million compared to $221.2 million in 2020



Doug Cahill, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "We closed out 2021 on sturdy footing and in line with our expectation. Our actions and investments over the past year have built a stronger Hillman and equipped our business for future growth. Now more than ever, our customers rely on Hillman to help them solve labor and logistics challenges for products that are essential to their business. We have continued to widen our moat with our customers based on our unique model of in-store service, direct to store delivery and our branded differentiated products."

1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” section of this press release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

About Hillman

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Consolidated Statement of Net Income, GAAP Basis

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

December 25,

2021 Thirteen

Weeks Ended

December 26,

2020 Year Ended

December 25,

2021 Year Ended

December 26,

2020 Net sales $ 344,491 $ 327,069 $ 1,425,967 $ 1,368,295 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 205,293 191,521 859,557 781,815 Selling, general and administrative expenses 112,587 106,416 437,875 398,472 Depreciation 13,335 16,750 59,400 67,423 Amortization 15,502 14,896 61,329 59,492 Management fees to related party — 126 270 577 Other income (546 ) (3,130 ) (2,778 ) (5,250 ) Income (loss) from operations (1,680 ) 490 10,314 65,766 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability (18,724 ) — (14,734 ) — Interest expense, net 11,258 19,028 61,237 86,774 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures — 3,152 7,775 12,707 Investment income on trust common securities — (95 ) (233 ) (378 ) Loss (income) on mark-to-market adjustment of interest rate swap — (568 ) (1,685 ) 601 Refinancing costs — — 8,070 — Income (loss) before income taxes 5,786 (21,027 ) (50,116 ) (33,938 ) Income tax benefit (761 ) (7,065 ) (11,784 ) (9,439 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,547 $ (13,962 ) $ (38,332 ) $ (24,499 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 187,960 90,544 134,699 89,891 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.03 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 189,822 90,544 134,699 89,891

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,605 $ 21,520 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,891 ($2,395 - 2020) 107,212 121,228 Inventories, net 533,530 391,679 Other current assets 12,962 19,280 Total current assets 668,309 553,707 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $284,069 ($236,031 - 2020) 174,312 182,674 Goodwill 825,371 816,200 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $352,695 ($291,434 - 2020) 794,700 825,966 Operating lease right of use assets 82,269 76,820 Deferred tax asset 1,323 2,075 Other assets 16,638 11,176 Total assets $ 2,562,922 $ 2,468,618 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 186,126 $ 201,461 Current portion of debt and capital lease obligations 11,404 11,481 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,088 12,168 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 8,606 29,800 Pricing allowances 10,672 6,422 Income and other taxes 4,829 5,986 Interest 1,519 12,988 Other accrued expenses 41,052 31,605 Total current liabilities 277,296 311,911 Long-term debt 906,531 1,535,508 Deferred tax liabilities 137,764 156,118 Operating lease liabilities 74,476 68,934 Other non-current liabilities 16,760 31,560 Total liabilities 1,412,827 2,104,031 Commitments and Contingencies — — Stockholder's Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 194,083,625 issued and 193,995,320 outstanding at December 25, 2021 and 90,934,930 issued and outstanding at December 26, 2020 20 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,387,410 565,815 Accumulated deficit (210,181 ) (171,849 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,154 ) (29,388 ) Total stockholder's equity 1,150,095 364,587 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 2,562,922 $ 2,468,618

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Year Ended

December 25,

2021 Year Ended

December 26,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (38,332 ) $ (24,499 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 120,730 126,915 Loss on dispositions of property and equipment 221 161 Impairment of long lived assets — 210 Deferred income taxes (21,846 ) (9,462 ) Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 4,336 3,722 Loss on debt restructuring, net of third party fees paid (8,372 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 15,255 5,125 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (14,734 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,806 ) (3,515 ) Other non-cash interest and change in value of interest rate swap (1,685 ) 601 Changes in operating items: Accounts receivable 15,148 (32,417 ) Inventories (137,849 ) (67,147 ) Other assets 3,064 (10,743 ) Accounts payable (20,253 ) 76,031 Other accrued liabilities (24,131 ) 27,098 Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities (110,254 ) 92,080 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (38,902 ) (800 ) Capital expenditures (51,552 ) (45,274 ) Net cash used for investing activities (90,454 ) (46,074 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on senior term loans, net of discount 883,872 — Repayments of senior term loans (1,072,042 ) (10,608 ) Borrowings of revolving credit loans 322,000 99,000 Repayments of revolving credit loans (301,000 ) (140,000 ) Repayments of senior notes (330,000 ) — Financing fees (20,988 ) — Proceeds from recapitalization of Landcadia, net of transaction costs 455,161 — Proceeds from sale of common stock in PIPE, net of issuance costs 363,301 — Repayment of Junior Subordinated Debentures (108,707 ) — Principal payments under capitalized lease obligations (938 ) (836 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,670 7,340 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 193,329 (45,104 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 464 645 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,915 ) 1,547 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,520 19,973 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 14,605 $ 21,520

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company’s and investors’ ability to compare the Company’s past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics items that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company’s business nor reflect the Company’s underlying business performance.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.





Thirteen Weeks

Ended

December 25,

2021 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

December 26,

2020 Year Ended

December 25,

2021 Year Ended

December 26,

2020 Net income (loss) $ 6,547 $ (13,962 ) $ (38,332 ) $ (24,499 ) Income tax (benefit) (761 ) (7,065 ) (11,784 ) (9,439 ) Interest expense, net 11,258 19,028 61,237 86,774 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures — 3,152 7,775 12,707 Investment income on trust common securities — (95 ) (233 ) (378 ) Depreciation 13,335 16,750 59,400 67,423 Amortization 15,502 14,896 61,329 59,492 Mark-to-market adjustment on interest rate swaps — (568 ) (1,685 ) 601 EBITDA $ 45,881 $ 32,136 $ 137,707 $ 192,681 Stock compensation expense 6,438 1,307 15,255 5,125 Management fees — 126 270 577 Facility exits (1) — 428 — 3,894 Restructuring (2) 339 1,475 910 4,902 Litigation expense (3) 1,833 2,066 12,602 7,719 Acquisition and integration expense (4) 2,182 7,788 11,123 9,832 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (696 ) (2,215 ) (1,806 ) (3,515 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (5) (18,724 ) — (14,734 ) — Buy-back expense (6) — — 2,000 — Refinancing costs (7) — — 8,070 — Inventory revaluation charges (8) — — 32,026 — Anti-dumping duties (9) 1,359 — 3,995 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,612 $ 43,111 $ 207,418 $ 221,215





(1) Facility exits include costs associated with the closure of facilities in Parma, Ohio, San Antonio, Texas, and Dallas, Texas. (2) Restructuring includes restructuring costs associated with restructuring in our Canada segment announced in 2018, including facility consolidation, stock keeping unit rationalization, severance, sale of property and equipment, and charges relating to exiting certain lines of business. Also included is restructuring in our United Stated business announced in 2019, including severance related to management realignment and the integration of sales and operating functions. Finally, includes consulting and other costs associated with streamlining our manufacturing and distribution operations. (3) Litigation expense includes legal fees associated with our litigation with KeyMe, Inc. and Hy-Ko Products Company LLC. (4) Acquisition and integration expense includes professional fees, non-recurring bonuses, and other costs related to historical acquisitions, including the merger with Landcadia III. (5) The warrant liabilities are marked to market each period end. (6) Infrequent buy backs associated with new business wins. (7) In connection with the merger, we refinanced our Term Credit Agreement and ABL Revolver. Proceeds from the refinancing were used to redeem in full senior notes due July 15, 2022 (the “6.375% Senior Notes”) and the 11.6% Junior Subordinated Debentures. (8) In the third quarter of 2021, we recorded an inventory valuation adjustment in our Hardware and Protective Solutions segment of $32.0 million primarily related to strategic review of our COVID-19 related product offerings. We evaluated our customers' needs and the market conditions and ultimately decided to exit the following protective product categories related to COVID-19; cleaning wipes, disinfecting sprays, face masks, and certain disposable gloves. (9) Anti-dumping duties assessed related to the nail business for prior year purchases.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

We define adjusted diluted EPS as reported diluted EPS excluding the effect of one-time, non-recurring activity and volatility associated with our income tax expense. The Company believes that adjusted diluted EPS provides further insight and comparability in operating performance as it eliminates the effects of certain items that are not comparable from one period to the next. The following is a reconciliation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations:

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

December 25,

2021 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

December 26,

2020 Year Ended

December 25,

2021 Year Ended

December 26,

2020 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.03 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.27 ) Adjustments: Stock compensation expense 0.03 0.01 0.11 0.06 Management fees — — 0.00 0.01 Restructuring (1) 0.00 0.02 0.01 0.05 Litigation expense (2) 0.01 0.02 0.09 0.09 Acquisition and integration expense (3) 0.01 0.09 0.08 0.11 Buy-back expense (4) — — 0.01 — Anti-dumping duties (5) 0.01 — 0.03 — Facility exits (6) — 0.00 — 0.04 Change in fair value of warrant liability (7) (0.10 ) — (0.11 ) — Mark-to-market adjustment on interest rate swaps — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 Refinancing charges (8) — — 0.06 — Inventory valuation related charges (9) — — 0.23 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.00 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Amortization expense 0.08 0.16 0.45 0.66 Income tax adjustment (10) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.15 ) (0.10 ) Total Adjustments $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ 0.79 $ 0.88 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.51 $ 0.61 Diluted Shares, as reported (11) 189,822 90,544 134,699 89,891 Non-GAAP dilution adjustments Dilutive effect of stock options and awards — 549 1,541 750 Dilutive effect of warrants — — 134 — Adjusted Diluted Shares 189,822 91,093 136,373 90,641



