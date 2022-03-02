B2W Software CEO Says Technology Has Never Been More Critical for Heavy Construction Contractors

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2W Software , a leading provider of software for heavy construction, held its annual User Conference last month, and founder and CEO Paul McKeon emphasized how modernizing and integrating workﬂows will be keys to winning work and improving profitability.



The conference in La Quinta, California was the largest in the company’s history and marked a return to in-person training, contractor networking and product development collaboration. Last year’s event was held online.

“Unprecedented industry dynamics are changing how contractors operate and reshaping the technology landscape,” McKeon told B2W users from throughout the United States and Canada in his keynote address. “Making the right technology investments has never been more critical to success,” he added.

McKeon cited an expanded commitment to public spending and an expansive need for infrastructure construction across transportation, utility, energy, site work and other sectors as positive signs for the industry. Referencing the conference theme Make Work Flow, he cautioned that tight margins, tough competition and intensifying labor, supply and project management challenges make it imperative that contractors use software to collaborate and gain efficiency.

“Massive investments are flowing into the construction software space to address the need to digitize and integrate workflows and to use data more effectively in real-time,” McKeon explained. He compared technology options available to contractors including his company’s ONE Platform, independent point solutions, accounting-centric systems, and integrated approaches offered by other suppliers.

“We were first to market a decade ago and remain unique with our ONE Platform approach,” he claimed. “The concept of unified, collaborative data across estimating, scheduling, field tracking and equipment maintenance applications designed specifically to work with each other continue to align with emerging market requirements and opportunities.”

McKeon referenced several specific contractors as exemplifying the ROI impact of the B2W platform. They ranged from a small DOT contractor that tripled its bid volume to larger companies that attributed a $5 million equipment maintenance benefit and sustained 10 percent annual growth to the adoption of the software.

Annual revenue growth for B2W exceeded 30 percent in 2021, according to McKeon. He said the company also expanded its customer base, support staff, and investment in product development.

B2W unveiled a new application at the conference for tracking labor hours, productivity and equipment utilization of individual employees. The B2W Employee app complements the ONE Platform, providing contractors with a unified solution for recording and analyzing performance data from an individual as well as crew-based employees.

Additional 2021 ONE Platform developments noted by McKeon included new APIs for estimating and equipment maintenance workflows, enhancements to change order management capabilities, and expanded visibility options for resource scheduling and dispatching.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, B2W Software empowers heavy construction companies to “break new ground” by winning more work and completing it more profitably. The company’s ONE Platform connects people, workflows and data and includes advanced, unified applications to manage estimating, scheduling and dispatching, field tracking, equipment maintenance, forms and business insight.