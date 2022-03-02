At 12.5% CAGR, Global Private Hospital Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 2000 Billion by 2028: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, US, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors published a new research report titled “Private Hospital Market By Category (Children's Hospital, Multispecialty Hospitals, Acute Care Hospitals, and Specialty Hospitals), By Hospital Capacity (Large (>500 Beds), Medium (100 Beds – 500 Beds), Small (100 Beds)), By Location (Rural and Urban), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Private Hospital Market size & share was worth around USD 820 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2000 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.5% over the forecast period.”

The report analyzes the private hospital market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the private hospital market.

How big is the Private Hospital Market?

Private Hospital Market Overview:

Private hospitals are owned by either for-profit or non-profit organizations. It is often sponsored privately by payments made by patients for healthcare services, insurance, government agencies through national health insurance programs, and foreign delegations. Private hospitals are healthcare facilities that are privately funded. The private hospital market's major sector is long-term healthcare. In different countries, the private healthcare industry varies in terms of size and responsibility.

The target market is significantly fragmented in many regions. Many small practices are owned by healthcare professionals in the private sector. Furthermore, the private hospital market is growing more commercial. In different countries, the private hospital market differs in size and responsibility. The private hospital market is severely fragmented in many regions. Many small practices owned by healthcare professionals exist in the private hospital market. Furthermore, the private hospital market is growing more commercial.

Private Hospital Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Increasing demand for medical services to drive global market growth

The utilization of private medical services is increasing as demand for medical services has increased. The growing elderly population enhanced reimbursement policies, and rising rates of chronic diseases are among the important aspects of the growth of the global private hospital market. Large-scale outsourcing of National Health Services and the advent of advanced medical technology and treatments are propelling the global market forward.

Also, the global market would benefit from more medical tourism and shorter treatment wait times. The need for diagnostic therapy and care is on the rise in the global private hospital market. However, the charges connected with private hospitals are a major factor limiting their growth. This is mostly due to high operational costs and service charges.

Opportunities

Emerging scenario for medical tourism to bring growth opportunities for the global market

The global private hospital market would benefit from more medical tourism and shorter treatment wait times. The need for diagnostic therapy and care is on the rise in the global market. Further, the global players are getting into mergers & acquisitions that are either assisting them to expand their reach or enter the market. Also, the advent and implementation of budding technologies like using AI (Artificial Intelligence) in radiology for computer-aided diagnosis or using nuclear medicine for treating neurological diseases & oncology will further pave way for growth opportunities in the global market.

Prominent Market Players

Toulon Hyères Private Hospital

St Francis Foundation

Deaconesses Croix Saint

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Healthe Care

Ramsay Health Care

HCA Healthcare

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Nuffield Health

Fortis Healthcare Limited

London Bridge Healthcare

Life Healthcare

Spire Healthcare Group Plc.

MEOCLINIC Gmbh

IASIS Healthcare

Care UK

Private Hospital Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to notably widen the increase in the global private hospital market. With the upward push in the number of COVID-19 patients, an increase in the wide variety of diagnostics and remedies for COVID-19 is predicted, which in turn is expected to bring about the production of large quantities of clinical waste. Furthermore, the management of in-patient and out-patient services in the course of a pandemic is of utmost importance, given social distancing. Moreover, hygiene care is crucial in combating COVID-19 conditions. As a result of COVID-19, healthcare facilities must provide care in the safest possible method for patients and healthcare professionals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The second wave of COVID-19, on the other hand, had an impact on the private hospital market because patient visitation, both domestic and international, had dropped. Hospitals were forced to halt non-emergency, outdoor patient department (OPD), and indoor patient department (IPD) services due to high infection rates and lockdowns. As a result of travel restrictions, medical tourism had also declined.

Despite the initial drop in visitation, signs of patient recovery and modified lockdown regulations resulted in a rise in hospital occupancy rates.

Key Insights from Primary:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the global private hospital market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Private Hospital market was valued at around USD 820 billion in 2021and is predicted to cross over USD 2000 billion by 2028.

By 2028, the acute care hospital segment is expected to generate over USD 950 billion in revenue.

Based on the Hospital capacity segment, the medium bed size segment is likely to generate almost USD 1,200 billion in revenue during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America leads the global private hospital market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Private Hospital Industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Private Hospital Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Private Hospital Industry?

What segments does the Private Hospital Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Private Hospital Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 820 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2000 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Toulon Hyères Private Hospital, St Francis Foundation, Deaconesses Croix Saint, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Healthe Care, Ramsay Health Care, HCA Healthcare, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Nuffield Health, Fortis Healthcare Limited, London Bridge Healthcare, Life Healthcare, Spire Healthcare Group Plc., MEOCLINIC Gmbh, IASIS Healthcare, and Care UK., among others Key Segment By Category, By Hospital Capacity, By Location, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Private Hospital Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global private hospital market is segregated based on category, hospital capacity, location, and region. Based on category, the global market is distinguished into children’s hospitals, multispecialty hospitals, acute care hospitals, and specialty hospitals. The acute care hospitals segment dominates the market.

Based on hospital capacity, the market is bifurcated into large, medium, and small. The medium size hospitals segment is expected to lead over the forecast period. As per location, the market is segmented into rural and urban, the latter contributes massively towards the overall private hospital market share.

Regional Dominance:

North America leads the global private hospital market

North America leads the global private hospital market because of its vast aging population and rising rates of lifestyle-related disorders. During the forecast period, the global market is predicted to rise at a rapid pace, with Asia leading the way, followed by Europe. India and China are predicted to be the Asia Pacific region's fastest-expanding private hospital markets.

Large patient pools increased healthcare knowledge, and increased healthcare costs are some of the primary driving reasons for the private hospital market in emerging countries. Furthermore, in developing countries, the government is unable to address healthcare needs due to a lack of resources.

Browse the full “Private Hospital Market By Category (Children's Hospital, Multispecialty Hospitals, Acute Care Hospitals, and Specialty Hospitals), By Hospital Capacity (Large (>500 Beds), Medium (100 Beds – 500 Beds), Small (100 Beds)), By Location (Rural and Urban), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/private-hospital-market

The global private hospital market is segmented as follows:

By Category Segmentation Analysis

Children’s Hospital

Multispecialty Hospitals

Acute care Hospitals

Specialty Hospitals

By Hospital Capacity Segmentation Analysis

Large (>500 beds)

Medium (100 beds-500 beds)

Small (100 beds)

By Location Segmentation Analysis

Rural

Urban

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Category, Hospital Capacity, Location, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Recent Developments

September 2021 - With the opening of the first-of-its-kind specialized Bone Marrow Unit in Central Mumbai, Fortis Hospital, the renowned multi-specialty tertiary care hospital, is ready to shape the future in bone marrow transplants.

- With the opening of the first-of-its-kind specialized Bone Marrow Unit in Central Mumbai, Fortis Hospital, the renowned multi-specialty tertiary care hospital, is ready to shape the future in bone marrow transplants. November 2021 - Quirónsalud, one of the largest private hospital firms in Spain and a subsidiary of Fresenius Helios, has agreed to acquire Clínica Clofán, and Centro Oncológico de Antioquia (COA), strengthening the company's position in Colombia.

